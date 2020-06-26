Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access new construction

Corner lot brand new 4 bedroom 4 full bathroom plus large loft detached home in new community Cadence Park Irvine. Inner location facing large green belt! Brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer equipped. One bedroom and one FULL bath room on the main level. Solar panels installed, along with builder selected unique smart home features such as smart lock, Wi-Fi controlled thermostat, in-wall dimmers, plus many more smart home features available. Walk to state of art new Candence K-8 school. Enjoy unparalleled Great Park neighborhood amenities such as but not limited to: all recreation parks, sport courts, pools etc. Convenient access to Freeways, world class shopping and dinning at Irvine spectrum is few minutes away.