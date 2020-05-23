166 Paramount

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool

Perfectly located within Orange County's exclusive Great Park Neighborhood. The Primrose community provides an ideal location to enjoy nature, shopping and dining options just minutes away. Walking distance to the community center, pool, trails and the spacious multi themed central park. Across the street from the new Elementary&Middle School(K-8). This spacious 3bedroom/3bath home has one bedroom on the first floor. You'll find this courtyard condominium home features a gourmet kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, Granite counter top with full height custom tile backsplash and beautiful raised panel cabinetry. The home has been upgraded with ceiling fan outlets in all bedrooms and includes recessed lighting in the master bedroom and pendent light pre-wire in the kitchen and includes Glacier engineered marble at Master Bath. Includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. ideally located from the 5 and 133 Freeways and opposite the Beacon Park School It is also conveniently located near the Irvine Spectrum and all the community parks and pools .