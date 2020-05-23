All apartments in Irvine
166 Paramount

166 Paramount · No Longer Available
Location

166 Paramount, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
Perfectly located within Orange County's exclusive Great Park Neighborhood. The Primrose community provides an ideal location to enjoy nature, shopping and dining options just minutes away. Walking distance to the community center, pool, trails and the spacious multi themed central park. Across the street from the new Elementary&Middle School(K-8). This spacious 3bedroom/3bath home has one bedroom on the first floor. You'll find this courtyard condominium home features a gourmet kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, Granite counter top with full height custom tile backsplash and beautiful raised panel cabinetry. The home has been upgraded with ceiling fan outlets in all bedrooms and includes recessed lighting in the master bedroom and pendent light pre-wire in the kitchen and includes Glacier engineered marble at Master Bath. Includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. ideally located from the 5 and 133 Freeways and opposite the Beacon Park School It is also conveniently located near the Irvine Spectrum and all the community parks and pools .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Paramount have any available units?
166 Paramount doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 166 Paramount have?
Some of 166 Paramount's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Paramount currently offering any rent specials?
166 Paramount is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Paramount pet-friendly?
No, 166 Paramount is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 166 Paramount offer parking?
No, 166 Paramount does not offer parking.
Does 166 Paramount have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 166 Paramount offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Paramount have a pool?
Yes, 166 Paramount has a pool.
Does 166 Paramount have accessible units?
No, 166 Paramount does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Paramount have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 Paramount has units with dishwashers.
Does 166 Paramount have units with air conditioning?
No, 166 Paramount does not have units with air conditioning.
