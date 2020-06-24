Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub new construction

BRAND NEW, Never lived in 3 Bedroom, loft, 2 1/2 bath 2 story home with lots of upgrades. Kitchen includes upgraded GE Monogram appliances, Built in Refrigerator, 48" 6 Burner cook-top with griddle, professional style range hood. Built in Wall oven and microwave, farm style stianless sink. Large island with counter seating for 4. White shaker craftsman cabinets topped with dark Quartz counters. Open concept design with tall ceilings, lots of windows and a triple panel sliding patio door that opens and leads to a California patio area. Downstairs flooring is wood style laminate and upstairs is a designer carpet. Once upstairs you'll enjoy the spacious bonus/family room. Plantation shutters in all bedrooms and bonus rooom. Master suite includes a large walk out balcony, walk in closet, dual vanity, soaking tub and an oversized shower with ceiling mounted rain fixture. Laundry room includes brand new washer and dryer. This energy efficient home also includes solar panels. The private yard is perfect for relaxing. The front of the house opens to a large green belt and sits far away from the street. It's like having a private park in your front yard. The Great Park community offers many great amenities, pools, spa, sports courts, trails. Highly desirable location near award winning schools. Landscaping is in process of being completed.