Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
165 Scale
Last updated December 14 2019 at 3:41 PM

165 Scale

165 Scale · No Longer Available
Location

165 Scale, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
BRAND NEW, Never lived in 3 Bedroom, loft, 2 1/2 bath 2 story home with lots of upgrades. Kitchen includes upgraded GE Monogram appliances, Built in Refrigerator, 48" 6 Burner cook-top with griddle, professional style range hood. Built in Wall oven and microwave, farm style stianless sink. Large island with counter seating for 4. White shaker craftsman cabinets topped with dark Quartz counters. Open concept design with tall ceilings, lots of windows and a triple panel sliding patio door that opens and leads to a California patio area. Downstairs flooring is wood style laminate and upstairs is a designer carpet. Once upstairs you'll enjoy the spacious bonus/family room. Plantation shutters in all bedrooms and bonus rooom. Master suite includes a large walk out balcony, walk in closet, dual vanity, soaking tub and an oversized shower with ceiling mounted rain fixture. Laundry room includes brand new washer and dryer. This energy efficient home also includes solar panels. The private yard is perfect for relaxing. The front of the house opens to a large green belt and sits far away from the street. It's like having a private park in your front yard. The Great Park community offers many great amenities, pools, spa, sports courts, trails. Highly desirable location near award winning schools. Landscaping is in process of being completed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Scale have any available units?
165 Scale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 165 Scale have?
Some of 165 Scale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Scale currently offering any rent specials?
165 Scale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Scale pet-friendly?
No, 165 Scale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 165 Scale offer parking?
Yes, 165 Scale offers parking.
Does 165 Scale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 Scale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Scale have a pool?
Yes, 165 Scale has a pool.
Does 165 Scale have accessible units?
No, 165 Scale does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Scale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 Scale has units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Scale have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Scale does not have units with air conditioning.
