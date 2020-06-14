165 Firefly

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Full Furnitured Beautiful Sweet home for rental! All Furniture included! It has Five spacious bedrooms & one loft office area. Amazing views of the hills from master bedroom, hi-tech washer & dryer included. Laundry room with great storage & sink. Extra storage with good nice of cabinets. Mable counter top and backflush in the kitchen, easy keep clean, beautiful large refrigerator included, High efficient cook hood exhausting fan make All cooking is better than perfect, Upgraded wood & metal staircase. Spacious master bathroom with many luxurious upgrades. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Additional Three bedrooms have large closets. Upgraded wood flooring on 2nd Level and stairs. Wood Shutters are installed in main rooms, 2-car garage with epoxy flooring & 2 car driveway, and extra storage cabinets installed in garage as well. Corner lot with good nice backyard. Custom designed backyard, lighting & water feature. Large California room. Please come to take a look to see all the luxurious upgrades throughout this property! Minutes from Freeways and shopping. Walking distance to school, pools, tennis courts & parks, also restaurants and shopping are minutes away by drive.