Irvine, CA
165 Firefly
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

165 Firefly

165 Firefly · (626) 592-8589
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

165 Firefly, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,850

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2413 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Full Furnitured Beautiful Sweet home for rental! All Furniture included! It has Five spacious bedrooms & one loft office area. Amazing views of the hills from master bedroom, hi-tech washer & dryer included. Laundry room with great storage & sink. Extra storage with good nice of cabinets. Mable counter top and backflush in the kitchen, easy keep clean, beautiful large refrigerator included, High efficient cook hood exhausting fan make All cooking is better than perfect, Upgraded wood & metal staircase. Spacious master bathroom with many luxurious upgrades. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Additional Three bedrooms have large closets. Upgraded wood flooring on 2nd Level and stairs. Wood Shutters are installed in main rooms, 2-car garage with epoxy flooring & 2 car driveway, and extra storage cabinets installed in garage as well. Corner lot with good nice backyard. Custom designed backyard, lighting & water feature. Large California room. Please come to take a look to see all the luxurious upgrades throughout this property! Minutes from Freeways and shopping. Walking distance to school, pools, tennis courts & parks, also restaurants and shopping are minutes away by drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Firefly have any available units?
165 Firefly has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 165 Firefly have?
Some of 165 Firefly's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Firefly currently offering any rent specials?
165 Firefly isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Firefly pet-friendly?
No, 165 Firefly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 165 Firefly offer parking?
Yes, 165 Firefly does offer parking.
Does 165 Firefly have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 Firefly offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Firefly have a pool?
Yes, 165 Firefly has a pool.
Does 165 Firefly have accessible units?
No, 165 Firefly does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Firefly have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Firefly does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Firefly have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Firefly does not have units with air conditioning.
