All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 164 Lemon Grove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
164 Lemon Grove
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:38 AM

164 Lemon Grove

164 Lemon Grv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

164 Lemon Grv, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome to this charming COMPLETELY RENOVATED ground floor condo. Located in the peaceful and serene community of Orangetree, with beautiful community creek views. Full access to community pool, gym, and tennis courts. Be the first to live in this freshly renovated condo, featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, new paint, wood laminate flooring, brand new quartz counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, brand new shaker cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms, brand new stainless steel fridge, washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave and stove/oven (all included) full glass tile back splash, luxurious new tile flooring in bathroom and kitchen, brand new recessed lights in all rooms and new light fixtures throughout the home. Spacious patio as well. This condo will go fast!
Conveniently located near the I-5 and I-405, near restaurant and shopping centers, and less than 15 minutes from UCI.
Includes 2 parking spots, 1 assigned carport and 1 permit parking with ample available spaces (permit will be provided).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 Lemon Grove have any available units?
164 Lemon Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 164 Lemon Grove have?
Some of 164 Lemon Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 Lemon Grove currently offering any rent specials?
164 Lemon Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Lemon Grove pet-friendly?
No, 164 Lemon Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 164 Lemon Grove offer parking?
Yes, 164 Lemon Grove offers parking.
Does 164 Lemon Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 164 Lemon Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Lemon Grove have a pool?
Yes, 164 Lemon Grove has a pool.
Does 164 Lemon Grove have accessible units?
No, 164 Lemon Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Lemon Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 164 Lemon Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does 164 Lemon Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 Lemon Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology