164 Lemon Grove

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport gym parking pool tennis court

Welcome to this charming COMPLETELY RENOVATED ground floor condo. Located in the peaceful and serene community of Orangetree, with beautiful community creek views. Full access to community pool, gym, and tennis courts. Be the first to live in this freshly renovated condo, featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, new paint, wood laminate flooring, brand new quartz counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, brand new shaker cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms, brand new stainless steel fridge, washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave and stove/oven (all included) full glass tile back splash, luxurious new tile flooring in bathroom and kitchen, brand new recessed lights in all rooms and new light fixtures throughout the home. Spacious patio as well. This condo will go fast!

Conveniently located near the I-5 and I-405, near restaurant and shopping centers, and less than 15 minutes from UCI.

Includes 2 parking spots, 1 assigned carport and 1 permit parking with ample available spaces (permit will be provided).