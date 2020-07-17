All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

163 Newington

163 Newington · (626) 757-0136
Location

163 Newington, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2778 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ice maker
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Plan 3F (reverse), Melody at Beacon Park by Lennar, Great Park Neighborhoods in Irvine Unified School Disctrict. Gated community pool and park right in the front of house. Walk distance to Beacon Park school (K-8), and parks. Convenient location, minutes drive to Woodbury Town Center with supermarket, shops, restaurants, banks, etc; 99 Ranch market; etc. Main floor with a bonus den, bedroom and full bathroom, spacious kitchen open dining and great room, California room, RARE HUGE BACKYARD, private driveway to 2-car garage; 2nd floor with 3 bedrooms including Master suite, each with its own private ensuite bathroom, and laundry room. Tenant to pay for all utilities and services and HOA dues. All inclusive Month-to-Month welcome, rate upon request, Summer rate may vary upon demand.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 Newington have any available units?
163 Newington has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 163 Newington have?
Some of 163 Newington's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 Newington currently offering any rent specials?
163 Newington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Newington pet-friendly?
No, 163 Newington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 163 Newington offer parking?
Yes, 163 Newington offers parking.
Does 163 Newington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 Newington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Newington have a pool?
Yes, 163 Newington has a pool.
Does 163 Newington have accessible units?
No, 163 Newington does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Newington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 Newington has units with dishwashers.
Does 163 Newington have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 Newington does not have units with air conditioning.
