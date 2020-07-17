163 Newington

Amenities

Plan 3F (reverse), Melody at Beacon Park by Lennar, Great Park Neighborhoods in Irvine Unified School Disctrict. Gated community pool and park right in the front of house. Walk distance to Beacon Park school (K-8), and parks. Convenient location, minutes drive to Woodbury Town Center with supermarket, shops, restaurants, banks, etc; 99 Ranch market; etc. Main floor with a bonus den, bedroom and full bathroom, spacious kitchen open dining and great room, California room, RARE HUGE BACKYARD, private driveway to 2-car garage; 2nd floor with 3 bedrooms including Master suite, each with its own private ensuite bathroom, and laundry room. Tenant to pay for all utilities and services and HOA dues. All inclusive Month-to-Month welcome, rate upon request, Summer rate may vary upon demand.