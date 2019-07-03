All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:26 AM

162 Kingswood

162 Kingswood · No Longer Available
Location

162 Kingswood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Fully Furnished and Fully Equipped Executive desirable Irvine Home located in beautiful neighborhood of Northwood Pointe with tree lined streets and a community pools. Excellent interior location just steps away to award winning elementary and high schools and great association amenities. Open spacious floor plan, very bright with neutral decor and colors. Upgraded carpet and tile, plantation wood shutters and custom window covering, white kitchen cabinets with glass doors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and full backsplash, kitchen island, marble fireplace, crown molding throughout and much more! Enjoy custom professionally landscaped yard with slate walkway, pilasters and planters. Northwood association community including a Junior Olympic pool, picnic tables, tennis courts, BBQ, full court basketball, tot lot playground. Conveniently located to both the 405 and 5 Freeways. This Irvine executive home is in the greatest location in Orange County. Terms are negotiable. Monthly Rent and Security Deposit will be adjusted based on the term of lease and season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Kingswood have any available units?
162 Kingswood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 162 Kingswood have?
Some of 162 Kingswood's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Kingswood currently offering any rent specials?
162 Kingswood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Kingswood pet-friendly?
No, 162 Kingswood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 162 Kingswood offer parking?
Yes, 162 Kingswood offers parking.
Does 162 Kingswood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 Kingswood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Kingswood have a pool?
Yes, 162 Kingswood has a pool.
Does 162 Kingswood have accessible units?
No, 162 Kingswood does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Kingswood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162 Kingswood has units with dishwashers.
Does 162 Kingswood have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 Kingswood does not have units with air conditioning.
