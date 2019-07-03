162 Kingswood

Amenities

Fully Furnished and Fully Equipped Executive desirable Irvine Home located in beautiful neighborhood of Northwood Pointe with tree lined streets and a community pools. Excellent interior location just steps away to award winning elementary and high schools and great association amenities. Open spacious floor plan, very bright with neutral decor and colors. Upgraded carpet and tile, plantation wood shutters and custom window covering, white kitchen cabinets with glass doors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and full backsplash, kitchen island, marble fireplace, crown molding throughout and much more! Enjoy custom professionally landscaped yard with slate walkway, pilasters and planters. Northwood association community including a Junior Olympic pool, picnic tables, tennis courts, BBQ, full court basketball, tot lot playground. Conveniently located to both the 405 and 5 Freeways. This Irvine executive home is in the greatest location in Orange County. Terms are negotiable. Monthly Rent and Security Deposit will be adjusted based on the term of lease and season.