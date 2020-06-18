All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:28 PM

1610 TIMBERWOOD

1610 Timberwood · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Timberwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gated community. Turnkey and refreshed. Freshly painted and new carpeting through out living room, family room, stairs and bedrooms. Living room with high ceiling, cozy fireplace and door to front patio. Hardwood floor through out dining and kitchen. Kitchen with upgraded counter, has window and opens to the family room and dinning room. Built in desk on the landing can be used as work area. Master suite with walk-in closet. Secondary bedroom also has own bathroom. Two car side by side garage and in door laundry area . Community offers Pool, Spa and is located close to the desirable Northwood High.

For more information contact Jamie Marangell of Re/Max Premier Realty at jamiesellsoc@yahoo.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 TIMBERWOOD have any available units?
1610 TIMBERWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1610 TIMBERWOOD have?
Some of 1610 TIMBERWOOD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 TIMBERWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
1610 TIMBERWOOD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 TIMBERWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 1610 TIMBERWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1610 TIMBERWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 1610 TIMBERWOOD does offer parking.
Does 1610 TIMBERWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 TIMBERWOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 TIMBERWOOD have a pool?
Yes, 1610 TIMBERWOOD has a pool.
Does 1610 TIMBERWOOD have accessible units?
No, 1610 TIMBERWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 TIMBERWOOD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 TIMBERWOOD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 TIMBERWOOD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1610 TIMBERWOOD does not have units with air conditioning.
