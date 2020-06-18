1610 TIMBERWOOD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Gated community. Turnkey and refreshed. Freshly painted and new carpeting through out living room, family room, stairs and bedrooms. Living room with high ceiling, cozy fireplace and door to front patio. Hardwood floor through out dining and kitchen. Kitchen with upgraded counter, has window and opens to the family room and dinning room. Built in desk on the landing can be used as work area. Master suite with walk-in closet. Secondary bedroom also has own bathroom. Two car side by side garage and in door laundry area . Community offers Pool, Spa and is located close to the desirable Northwood High.



For more information contact Jamie Marangell of Re/Max Premier Realty at jamiesellsoc@yahoo.com.