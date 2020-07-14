All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 5 2019 at 7:08 AM

161 bowery

161 Bowery · No Longer Available
Location

161 Bowery, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Set inside the Central Park West masterplan, locates in the heart of Irvine, this brand new "Tribeca" residence featuring approximately 1,300 square feet of living space, 1 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1 deck and 2 cars garage with direct access. No one above or below you. Home includes carpet in master bedroom, and hardwood flooring in kitchen and family room. Granite counter top and stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator in kitchen. The 8,000 square-foot clubhouse / recreation center provides you with a bounty of amenities such as two Jr. Olympic saline pool, three outdoor Jacuzzi / spas, barbecue pavilion, state-of-the-art health fitness center, one outdoor half-basketball court and one pickle ball court. Live in Orange County’s newest, resort-style & recreational Oasis master planned community, close to UCI and business center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 bowery have any available units?
161 bowery doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 161 bowery have?
Some of 161 bowery's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 bowery currently offering any rent specials?
161 bowery is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 bowery pet-friendly?
No, 161 bowery is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 161 bowery offer parking?
Yes, 161 bowery offers parking.
Does 161 bowery have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 bowery does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 bowery have a pool?
Yes, 161 bowery has a pool.
Does 161 bowery have accessible units?
No, 161 bowery does not have accessible units.
Does 161 bowery have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 bowery does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 161 bowery have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 bowery does not have units with air conditioning.
