161 bowery

Set inside the Central Park West masterplan, locates in the heart of Irvine, this brand new "Tribeca" residence featuring approximately 1,300 square feet of living space, 1 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1 deck and 2 cars garage with direct access. No one above or below you. Home includes carpet in master bedroom, and hardwood flooring in kitchen and family room. Granite counter top and stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator in kitchen. The 8,000 square-foot clubhouse / recreation center provides you with a bounty of amenities such as two Jr. Olympic saline pool, three outdoor Jacuzzi / spas, barbecue pavilion, state-of-the-art health fitness center, one outdoor half-basketball court and one pickle ball court. Live in Orange County’s newest, resort-style & recreational Oasis master planned community, close to UCI and business center.