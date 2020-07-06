All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

1608 Terra Bella

1608 Terra Bella · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Terra Bella, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo is located in the exclusive, gated and beautifully NorthPark Community. This corner unit with no neighbors above or below offers a private balcony and a 2 car tandem garage. Open concept floor plan with many windows. The light and bright family room with stunning crown molding and beautiful Bamboo flooring holds a coat closet, a half bathroom which includes a roomy storage closet. The 2nd level of this home with spacious bedrooms, laundry and 2 full bathrooms. The large Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an ensuite with dual sinks, ample cabinet and counter space and a separate toilet room. The community pools, huge playground or take a hike on the Peters Canyon Trail. This outstanding family home has it all from the many great features to the closeness of shopping, dining, easy Freeway access and the elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Terra Bella have any available units?
1608 Terra Bella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1608 Terra Bella have?
Some of 1608 Terra Bella's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Terra Bella currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Terra Bella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Terra Bella pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Terra Bella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1608 Terra Bella offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Terra Bella offers parking.
Does 1608 Terra Bella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Terra Bella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Terra Bella have a pool?
Yes, 1608 Terra Bella has a pool.
Does 1608 Terra Bella have accessible units?
No, 1608 Terra Bella does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Terra Bella have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Terra Bella does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 Terra Bella have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 Terra Bella does not have units with air conditioning.

