1608 Terra Bella

2 Bed 2 Bath Condo is located in the exclusive, gated and beautifully NorthPark Community. This corner unit with no neighbors above or below offers a private balcony and a 2 car tandem garage. Open concept floor plan with many windows. The light and bright family room with stunning crown molding and beautiful Bamboo flooring holds a coat closet, a half bathroom which includes a roomy storage closet. The 2nd level of this home with spacious bedrooms, laundry and 2 full bathrooms. The large Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an ensuite with dual sinks, ample cabinet and counter space and a separate toilet room. The community pools, huge playground or take a hike on the Peters Canyon Trail. This outstanding family home has it all from the many great features to the closeness of shopping, dining, easy Freeway access and the elementary school.