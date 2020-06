Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Elegant townhome in quiet, courtyard location in gated Oak Creek with partial mountain views featuring a large master suite with one and one half baths and a 2-car direct access garage. Fabulous floor plan with open living and dining area and a sun-splashed balcony. Upgrades include designer paint and neutral carpet. Kitchen features handsome cabinetry, and a dry-foods pantry. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet, and master bath with dual sinks. Enjoy Oak Creek's sparkling pools and tot-lots as well as award-winning Irvine schools!