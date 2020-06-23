All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 160 Hedge Bloom.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
160 Hedge Bloom
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

160 Hedge Bloom

160 Hedge Bloom · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

160 Hedge Bloom, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
This beautiful, light and airy corner unit is in a quiet interior location. As you enter, you are greeted with a spacious living room, dining room and a kitchen. The upgraded kitchen features granite counters, wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The unit offers an upgraded wood handrail, downstairs spacious guest bath, and 2 full baths upstairs. All baths have a bidet-ready connection on the wall behind the toilets. There are 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a laundry room upstairs. Furniture is not included. The master bath has dual vanities and a walk-in closet. There is a HOA community park, pool, tennis/basketball court, gym, club house, BBQ grills, outdoor fireplace, and playground. Woodbury East community is walking distance from Woodbury Town Center for shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Hedge Bloom have any available units?
160 Hedge Bloom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 160 Hedge Bloom have?
Some of 160 Hedge Bloom's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Hedge Bloom currently offering any rent specials?
160 Hedge Bloom isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Hedge Bloom pet-friendly?
No, 160 Hedge Bloom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 160 Hedge Bloom offer parking?
No, 160 Hedge Bloom does not offer parking.
Does 160 Hedge Bloom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Hedge Bloom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Hedge Bloom have a pool?
Yes, 160 Hedge Bloom has a pool.
Does 160 Hedge Bloom have accessible units?
No, 160 Hedge Bloom does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Hedge Bloom have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Hedge Bloom has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Hedge Bloom have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Hedge Bloom does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Sublet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology