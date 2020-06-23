160 Hedge Bloom

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

This beautiful, light and airy corner unit is in a quiet interior location. As you enter, you are greeted with a spacious living room, dining room and a kitchen. The upgraded kitchen features granite counters, wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The unit offers an upgraded wood handrail, downstairs spacious guest bath, and 2 full baths upstairs. All baths have a bidet-ready connection on the wall behind the toilets. There are 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a laundry room upstairs. Furniture is not included. The master bath has dual vanities and a walk-in closet. There is a HOA community park, pool, tennis/basketball court, gym, club house, BBQ grills, outdoor fireplace, and playground. Woodbury East community is walking distance from Woodbury Town Center for shopping and restaurants.