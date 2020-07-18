All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
16 Fairside
16 Fairside

Irvine
Woodbridge
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

16 Fairside, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 31 · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
3 Bed, 1 1/2 Baths Home completely remodeled. This is townhouse, No one Above or Below! Popular village of Woodbridge home to Irvine's gorgeous Lakes. Condo features 1260 sf of living space with a concrete yard attached to your own 2 car-carport. Bright & Airy, large Living Room with Fireplace and Separate Dining Area. Large Storage Closet in the living room and patio. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, which looks out to the living room. Woodbridge residents get access to lake facilities, boat rentals, plus you can access any of 20+ pools, parks, sport courts, etc. Enjoy the #1 popular swimming pool in Woodbridge, which features 2 Diving Boards---a High Diving Board that people of all ages love. Award-Winning Irvine District Schools: Woodbridge High, Southlake Middle School, and Meadowpark Elementary. It is very close to UCI. Popular Village, HOA dues covers Insurance, Trash, and Exterior Maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Fairside have any available units?
16 Fairside has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 Fairside have?
Some of 16 Fairside's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Fairside currently offering any rent specials?
16 Fairside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Fairside pet-friendly?
No, 16 Fairside is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 16 Fairside offer parking?
Yes, 16 Fairside offers parking.
Does 16 Fairside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Fairside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Fairside have a pool?
Yes, 16 Fairside has a pool.
Does 16 Fairside have accessible units?
No, 16 Fairside does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Fairside have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Fairside does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Fairside have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Fairside does not have units with air conditioning.
