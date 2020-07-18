16 Fairside

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters carport recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

3 Bed, 1 1/2 Baths Home completely remodeled. This is townhouse, No one Above or Below! Popular village of Woodbridge home to Irvine's gorgeous Lakes. Condo features 1260 sf of living space with a concrete yard attached to your own 2 car-carport. Bright & Airy, large Living Room with Fireplace and Separate Dining Area. Large Storage Closet in the living room and patio. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, which looks out to the living room. Woodbridge residents get access to lake facilities, boat rentals, plus you can access any of 20+ pools, parks, sport courts, etc. Enjoy the #1 popular swimming pool in Woodbridge, which features 2 Diving Boards---a High Diving Board that people of all ages love. Award-Winning Irvine District Schools: Woodbridge High, Southlake Middle School, and Meadowpark Elementary. It is very close to UCI. Popular Village, HOA dues covers Insurance, Trash, and Exterior Maintenance.