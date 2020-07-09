157 Working

Amenities

On a premium corner lot with only one common wall, this end-unit Entreat Plan 3 home is located in the desirable Irvine village of Orchard Hills was built in 2016 by Irvine Pacific. With 1458 sf of living space this turn-key home features 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, There is also a bonus room that can be made into a third room or home office . This immaculate home features an open floor plan, gourmet eat-in kitchen sure to please any chef with its white wood cabinetry, stainless appliances, and quartz counter tops including a large island. tile flooring in the bathrooms and laundry room, plush carpet upstairs, neutral interior paint, recessed lights throughout, and a private low maintenance side balcony Upstairs, generously sized bedrooms and includes the spacious master suite with separate vanities. Enjoy Orchard Hills’ resort-style amenities which include 2 clubhouses, and hiking trails. Zoned to the award-winning Irvine School District in close proximity to the Irvine Spectrum shopping center, Woodbury Town Center, The Marketplace, and Irvine Great Park. A perfect place to call home!