157 Damsel

Welcome to the beautiful Helena Community in Eastwood Village. This end-unit Home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 and a half Baths in an open floor plan – well suited for California contemporary living. Upgraded wood and tile flooring throughout. Nice and bright interiors with lots of natural lights. Well-maintained private backyard with covered patio. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. The Master Suite showcases upgraded Bathroom and walk-in closet. Laundry room is conveniently located on the second level. Oversized 2 Car attached Garage and plenty of extra guest parking close by. The Homeowners Association amenities include pool, barbecue area, volleyball and basketball courts, playground, and a clubhouse. The Home belongs to the Irvine School District and is located within walking distance to Eastwood Elementary School, as well as in close proximity to various shopping, dining, and recreational areas. A MUST SEE!!