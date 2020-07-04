All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 4 2019 at 12:40 PM

157 Damsel

157 Damsel · No Longer Available
Location

157 Damsel, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
volleyball court
Welcome to the beautiful Helena Community in Eastwood Village. This end-unit Home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 and a half Baths in an open floor plan – well suited for California contemporary living. Upgraded wood and tile flooring throughout. Nice and bright interiors with lots of natural lights. Well-maintained private backyard with covered patio. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. The Master Suite showcases upgraded Bathroom and walk-in closet. Laundry room is conveniently located on the second level. Oversized 2 Car attached Garage and plenty of extra guest parking close by. The Homeowners Association amenities include pool, barbecue area, volleyball and basketball courts, playground, and a clubhouse. The Home belongs to the Irvine School District and is located within walking distance to Eastwood Elementary School, as well as in close proximity to various shopping, dining, and recreational areas. A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Damsel have any available units?
157 Damsel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 157 Damsel have?
Some of 157 Damsel's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Damsel currently offering any rent specials?
157 Damsel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Damsel pet-friendly?
No, 157 Damsel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 157 Damsel offer parking?
Yes, 157 Damsel offers parking.
Does 157 Damsel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 157 Damsel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Damsel have a pool?
Yes, 157 Damsel has a pool.
Does 157 Damsel have accessible units?
Yes, 157 Damsel has accessible units.
Does 157 Damsel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 Damsel has units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Damsel have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Damsel does not have units with air conditioning.

