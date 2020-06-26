All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 156 Stallion.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
156 Stallion
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM

156 Stallion

156 Stallion · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

156 Stallion, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Orchard Hills Living at it's finest! Detached home in community of Corte Bella. Corner lot location on the street. Featuring 3 bedrooms plus office, 2.5 baths and oversized GREAT ROOM. First floor has master bedroom suite with den/office, Remaining 2 bedrooms and 2nd bath are upstairs for much loved privacy. Gourmet kitchen with full backsplash granite counters w/big island, vented cooking exhaust, walk in pantry, microwave, professional gas cooktop and convection oven too! Plantation shutters installed through out. the crown molding and wide baseboards. upgraded big wide sliding glass door open to the cozy backyard. Downstairs laundry room. 2-car attached garage. Tankless water-heater. Cross street to the beautiful Bella Garden community park. Close to the resort-inspired club house features: junior-Olympic swimming pools, spas, tot lots, parks, picnic area with BBQ grills, sport courts, scenic jogging/biking/hiking trails and open space. Walking distance to Northwood High School. 12-min to the Great Park. Easy access to the I-5 & 261 Toll Road and Irvine spectrum. Ready to move in condition. Easy to find even without GPS: From Portola Parkway, turn north on Orchard Hills, turn left at Big Sycamore then left on Twisted Oak and left on Stallion

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Stallion have any available units?
156 Stallion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 156 Stallion have?
Some of 156 Stallion's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Stallion currently offering any rent specials?
156 Stallion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Stallion pet-friendly?
No, 156 Stallion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 156 Stallion offer parking?
Yes, 156 Stallion offers parking.
Does 156 Stallion have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 Stallion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Stallion have a pool?
Yes, 156 Stallion has a pool.
Does 156 Stallion have accessible units?
No, 156 Stallion does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Stallion have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 Stallion has units with dishwashers.
Does 156 Stallion have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 Stallion does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology