156 Stallion

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Orchard Hills Living at it's finest! Detached home in community of Corte Bella. Corner lot location on the street. Featuring 3 bedrooms plus office, 2.5 baths and oversized GREAT ROOM. First floor has master bedroom suite with den/office, Remaining 2 bedrooms and 2nd bath are upstairs for much loved privacy. Gourmet kitchen with full backsplash granite counters w/big island, vented cooking exhaust, walk in pantry, microwave, professional gas cooktop and convection oven too! Plantation shutters installed through out. the crown molding and wide baseboards. upgraded big wide sliding glass door open to the cozy backyard. Downstairs laundry room. 2-car attached garage. Tankless water-heater. Cross street to the beautiful Bella Garden community park. Close to the resort-inspired club house features: junior-Olympic swimming pools, spas, tot lots, parks, picnic area with BBQ grills, sport courts, scenic jogging/biking/hiking trails and open space. Walking distance to Northwood High School. 12-min to the Great Park. Easy access to the I-5 & 261 Toll Road and Irvine spectrum. Ready to move in condition. Easy to find even without GPS: From Portola Parkway, turn north on Orchard Hills, turn left at Big Sycamore then left on Twisted Oak and left on Stallion