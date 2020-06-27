15102 Lorenat Street

Amenities

Fantastic Opportunity in the Ranch neighborhood of Irvine! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is located on a 6,400+ sq ft lot with a long driveway and large backyard. Entry has high, vaulted ceilings that lead into the living and dining areas. Ceilings have been recently scraped and all walls have fresh paint. Kitchen is open to the family room. Kitchen comes equipped with microwave, electric stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal and large double sink. Convenient downstairs bedroom is adjacent to three quarter bath. Family room and Kitchen overlook backyard with pool. The Master Suite and two secondary bedrooms are located upstairs. Secondary bedrooms share a jack and jill bath. A spacious Master Suite comes with dual vanities and mirrored wardrobes. In addition, there is a expansive bonus room that can be used as a fifth bedroom if required. Direct garage access to two car garage. This home has plenty of potential for you to make it your own. Attend Award Winning Unified Schools: Deerfield Elementary, Venado Middle & Irvine High. Centrally located near the 5 freeway, Irvine Spectrum, shopping, Irvine Valley College, UCI.