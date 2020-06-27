All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM

15102 Lorenat Street

15102 Lorenat Street · No Longer Available
Location

15102 Lorenat Street, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic Opportunity in the Ranch neighborhood of Irvine! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is located on a 6,400+ sq ft lot with a long driveway and large backyard. Entry has high, vaulted ceilings that lead into the living and dining areas. Ceilings have been recently scraped and all walls have fresh paint. Kitchen is open to the family room. Kitchen comes equipped with microwave, electric stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal and large double sink. Convenient downstairs bedroom is adjacent to three quarter bath. Family room and Kitchen overlook backyard with pool. The Master Suite and two secondary bedrooms are located upstairs. Secondary bedrooms share a jack and jill bath. A spacious Master Suite comes with dual vanities and mirrored wardrobes. In addition, there is a expansive bonus room that can be used as a fifth bedroom if required. Direct garage access to two car garage. This home has plenty of potential for you to make it your own. Attend Award Winning Unified Schools: Deerfield Elementary, Venado Middle & Irvine High. Centrally located near the 5 freeway, Irvine Spectrum, shopping, Irvine Valley College, UCI.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15102 Lorenat Street have any available units?
15102 Lorenat Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 15102 Lorenat Street have?
Some of 15102 Lorenat Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15102 Lorenat Street currently offering any rent specials?
15102 Lorenat Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15102 Lorenat Street pet-friendly?
No, 15102 Lorenat Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 15102 Lorenat Street offer parking?
Yes, 15102 Lorenat Street offers parking.
Does 15102 Lorenat Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15102 Lorenat Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15102 Lorenat Street have a pool?
Yes, 15102 Lorenat Street has a pool.
Does 15102 Lorenat Street have accessible units?
No, 15102 Lorenat Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15102 Lorenat Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15102 Lorenat Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15102 Lorenat Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15102 Lorenat Street does not have units with air conditioning.
