Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Immaculate corner lot move in condition home in the heart of Irvine. Spacious home with four bedrooms and three baths. Main floor bedroom and bath. Brand new carpet, tile flooring and fresh paint throughout the property. Very bright home with vaulted ceilings in the living and dining room. Two car direct access garage. Indoor laundry room. Private back yard. Open family room with a cozy fireplace.

HOA offers pool and tennis. Walking distance to shopping, movies and restaurants.