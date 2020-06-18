149 Episode

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Welcome to Irvine's resort lifestyle amenities within the Great Park Community Muse at Cadence park. Excellent interior convenient location, highly upgraded brand new home-never been lived in...All living space on one Level, wall of windows-abundance of natural light, huge open kitchen/family room with large center island, stainless appliance package, large master suite leads to luxurious master bath with glass enclosed bath/shower, top floor has a huge room which you can use as a 4th bedroom or office or game room. There is a full bath on the top floor as well. Irvine Unified school district, there is a school just cross the street. Close to class restaurants, shopping, spectrum enterainment complex, freeways, Toll roads. Owner will install the window cover and landscape the yards. Please verify all info.