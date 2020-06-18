149 Episode

Amenities
Welcome to Irvine's resort lifestyle amenities within the Great Park Community Muse at Cadence park. Excellent interior convenient location, highly upgraded brand new home-never been lived in...All living space on one Level, wall of windows-abundance of natural light, huge open kitchen/family room with large center island, stainless appliance package, large master suite leads to luxurious master bath with glass enclosed bath/shower, top floor has a huge room which you can use as a 4th bedroom or office or game room. There is a full bath on the top floor as well. Irvine Unified school district, there is a school just cross the street. Close to class restaurants, shopping, spectrum enterainment complex, freeways, Toll roads. Owner will install the window cover and landscape the yards. Please verify all info.