14892 Burnham Circle

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities playground

Irvine Home on Cul de Sac - Enjoy this nice and clean Irvine home with a spacious floor plan on a cul-de-sac street. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances with plenty of cabinet storage. The main living area has vaulted ceilings, laminate wood flooring, gas fireplace and plenty of windows to ensure a nice white and bright environment. Bedrooms have new carpet and new paint. Near Willows Park Walkway and other community playgrounds and lots green grass for community outdoor activities. Located close to the 5 and 405 freeways, walking distance to Heritage Park and a short drive to elementary schools and Irvine High, Aquatic Center, library, Heritage Shopping Center, Heritage Sports and Art complexes. Available now.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5031047)