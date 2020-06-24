All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 14892 Burnham Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
14892 Burnham Circle
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

14892 Burnham Circle

14892 Burnham Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14892 Burnham Circle, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
playground
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
Irvine Home on Cul de Sac - Enjoy this nice and clean Irvine home with a spacious floor plan on a cul-de-sac street. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances with plenty of cabinet storage. The main living area has vaulted ceilings, laminate wood flooring, gas fireplace and plenty of windows to ensure a nice white and bright environment. Bedrooms have new carpet and new paint. Near Willows Park Walkway and other community playgrounds and lots green grass for community outdoor activities. Located close to the 5 and 405 freeways, walking distance to Heritage Park and a short drive to elementary schools and Irvine High, Aquatic Center, library, Heritage Shopping Center, Heritage Sports and Art complexes. Available now.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5031047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14892 Burnham Circle have any available units?
14892 Burnham Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14892 Burnham Circle have?
Some of 14892 Burnham Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14892 Burnham Circle currently offering any rent specials?
14892 Burnham Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14892 Burnham Circle pet-friendly?
No, 14892 Burnham Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14892 Burnham Circle offer parking?
No, 14892 Burnham Circle does not offer parking.
Does 14892 Burnham Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14892 Burnham Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14892 Burnham Circle have a pool?
No, 14892 Burnham Circle does not have a pool.
Does 14892 Burnham Circle have accessible units?
No, 14892 Burnham Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 14892 Burnham Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 14892 Burnham Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14892 Burnham Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 14892 Burnham Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology