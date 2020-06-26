All apartments in Irvine
148 CORALWOOD
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:17 PM

148 CORALWOOD

148 Coralwood · No Longer Available
Location

148 Coralwood, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW WOODFLOORING & WHOLEHOUSEPAINT in STONEGATE EAST! Moving in Today enjoy the 1st Possession of this beautiful townhome! it included Den,Private front porch,Granite kitchen countertops with 6 backsplash and Stainless steel kitchen appliances,Two-car garage with direct access to living space and additional storage space,Additional storage space under stair case,Launch space for additional storage, Decorative crown molding in select locations,Walk-in Master closet, Specially this sweet home Participation in Build it Green Program. Stacked Washer and Dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 CORALWOOD have any available units?
148 CORALWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 148 CORALWOOD have?
Some of 148 CORALWOOD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 CORALWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
148 CORALWOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 CORALWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 148 CORALWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 148 CORALWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 148 CORALWOOD offers parking.
Does 148 CORALWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 CORALWOOD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 CORALWOOD have a pool?
No, 148 CORALWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 148 CORALWOOD have accessible units?
No, 148 CORALWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 148 CORALWOOD have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 CORALWOOD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 CORALWOOD have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 CORALWOOD does not have units with air conditioning.
