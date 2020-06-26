148 CORALWOOD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW WOODFLOORING & WHOLEHOUSEPAINT in STONEGATE EAST! Moving in Today enjoy the 1st Possession of this beautiful townhome! it included Den,Private front porch,Granite kitchen countertops with 6 backsplash and Stainless steel kitchen appliances,Two-car garage with direct access to living space and additional storage space,Additional storage space under stair case,Launch space for additional storage, Decorative crown molding in select locations,Walk-in Master closet, Specially this sweet home Participation in Build it Green Program. Stacked Washer and Dryer are included.