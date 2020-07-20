14552 Linden Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths in Irvine ( Collage Park). Big living room with fire place, separate dinning area, cozy family room opens to a kitchen. beautiful wood flooring through out living, dinning, kitchen and hallway. Granite kitchen Island. master bedroom has two walk in closet. two car garage. cute back yard with BBQ Island and refrigerator and very nice fire pit. Association offers, pools and club house. the neighborhood is close to shopping, school and easy access to I-5 freeway. No pets please. MUST SEE!