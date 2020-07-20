All apartments in Irvine
14552 Linden Avenue

Location

14552 Linden Avenue, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths in Irvine ( Collage Park). Big living room with fire place, separate dinning area, cozy family room opens to a kitchen. beautiful wood flooring through out living, dinning, kitchen and hallway. Granite kitchen Island. master bedroom has two walk in closet. two car garage. cute back yard with BBQ Island and refrigerator and very nice fire pit. Association offers, pools and club house. the neighborhood is close to shopping, school and easy access to I-5 freeway. No pets please. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14552 Linden Avenue have any available units?
14552 Linden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14552 Linden Avenue have?
Some of 14552 Linden Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14552 Linden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14552 Linden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14552 Linden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14552 Linden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14552 Linden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14552 Linden Avenue offers parking.
Does 14552 Linden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14552 Linden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14552 Linden Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14552 Linden Avenue has a pool.
Does 14552 Linden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14552 Linden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14552 Linden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14552 Linden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14552 Linden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14552 Linden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
