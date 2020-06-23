All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14376 Gibraltar Avenue

14376 Gibraltar Ave · No Longer Available
Location

14376 Gibraltar Ave, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Cozy single story 3 bedroom home located in the heart of Irvine. Light and Bright kitchen with new quartz counters and oak cabinets. Three bedrooms all conveniently located on the main floor. Spacious master bedroom with attached Master Bath. Bathroom has dual sinks with quartz counters and new cabinets. Convenient two car attached garage for added safety and ease of parking. Perfect Location - Close to Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools, Parks, Shopping and Freeways. Wonderful Association Amenities including Pool and Tennis Courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14376 Gibraltar Avenue have any available units?
14376 Gibraltar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14376 Gibraltar Avenue have?
Some of 14376 Gibraltar Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14376 Gibraltar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14376 Gibraltar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14376 Gibraltar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14376 Gibraltar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14376 Gibraltar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14376 Gibraltar Avenue offers parking.
Does 14376 Gibraltar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14376 Gibraltar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14376 Gibraltar Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14376 Gibraltar Avenue has a pool.
Does 14376 Gibraltar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14376 Gibraltar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14376 Gibraltar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14376 Gibraltar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14376 Gibraltar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14376 Gibraltar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

