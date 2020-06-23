14376 Gibraltar Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Cozy single story 3 bedroom home located in the heart of Irvine. Light and Bright kitchen with new quartz counters and oak cabinets. Three bedrooms all conveniently located on the main floor. Spacious master bedroom with attached Master Bath. Bathroom has dual sinks with quartz counters and new cabinets. Convenient two car attached garage for added safety and ease of parking. Perfect Location - Close to Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools, Parks, Shopping and Freeways. Wonderful Association Amenities including Pool and Tennis Courts.