142 Yellow Pine

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

- Corner house with abundant natural light.

- 3 bedroom upstairs with Large Master bed, walk-in closet and upgraded bathroom (2 sinks, walking shower, oversized bath tub, granite countertops, marble flooring).

- 1 bedroom with attached full bath downstairs, marble flooring.

- Upgraded living, dining and kitchen flooring - Wood and Marble.

- Planation shutters in living and dining room.

- Canned lights.

- Kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, center island, upgraded granite countertops, full backsplash.

- 2 Car attached garage with extra storage ceiling racks and upgraded epoxy coated floors

- Drive way parking space for 2 cars

- Tankless water heater

- Washer and dryer in laundry (included)

- Zen like backyard/patio with small fruit trees - Orange, Pomegranate, Lemon

- Good size front patio perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying sunlight.

- Residents have full access to community resort style amenities including 4 pools, clubhouse, basketball courts, lighted tennis courts, walking trails, BBQ grills and parks. All within walking distance.

- 5 min walk to elementary school, 5 min drive to Woodbury town center

- 5 min drive to Great Park

- 10 min drive to Irvine Spectrum and to I-5

- Only 15 miles from beautiful beaches (Newport, Laguna Beach)

- 2 min access to toll roads, 133, 241