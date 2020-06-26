All apartments in Irvine
142 Yellow Pine
142 Yellow Pine

142 Yellow Pine · No Longer Available
Location

142 Yellow Pine, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
- Corner house with abundant natural light.
- 3 bedroom upstairs with Large Master bed, walk-in closet and upgraded bathroom (2 sinks, walking shower, oversized bath tub, granite countertops, marble flooring).
- 1 bedroom with attached full bath downstairs, marble flooring.
- Upgraded living, dining and kitchen flooring - Wood and Marble.
- Planation shutters in living and dining room.
- Canned lights.
- Kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, center island, upgraded granite countertops, full backsplash.
- 2 Car attached garage with extra storage ceiling racks and upgraded epoxy coated floors
- Drive way parking space for 2 cars
- Tankless water heater
- Washer and dryer in laundry (included)
- Zen like backyard/patio with small fruit trees - Orange, Pomegranate, Lemon
- Good size front patio perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying sunlight.
- Residents have full access to community resort style amenities including 4 pools, clubhouse, basketball courts, lighted tennis courts, walking trails, BBQ grills and parks. All within walking distance.
- 5 min walk to elementary school, 5 min drive to Woodbury town center
- 5 min drive to Great Park
- 10 min drive to Irvine Spectrum and to I-5
- Only 15 miles from beautiful beaches (Newport, Laguna Beach)
- 2 min access to toll roads, 133, 241

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Yellow Pine have any available units?
142 Yellow Pine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 142 Yellow Pine have?
Some of 142 Yellow Pine's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Yellow Pine currently offering any rent specials?
142 Yellow Pine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Yellow Pine pet-friendly?
No, 142 Yellow Pine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 142 Yellow Pine offer parking?
Yes, 142 Yellow Pine offers parking.
Does 142 Yellow Pine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 Yellow Pine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Yellow Pine have a pool?
Yes, 142 Yellow Pine has a pool.
Does 142 Yellow Pine have accessible units?
No, 142 Yellow Pine does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Yellow Pine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 Yellow Pine has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Yellow Pine have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 142 Yellow Pine has units with air conditioning.
