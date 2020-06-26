142 Yellow Pine

Amenities
- Corner house with abundant natural light.
- 3 bedroom upstairs with Large Master bed, walk-in closet and upgraded bathroom (2 sinks, walking shower, oversized bath tub, granite countertops, marble flooring).
- 1 bedroom with attached full bath downstairs, marble flooring.
- Upgraded living, dining and kitchen flooring - Wood and Marble.
- Planation shutters in living and dining room.
- Canned lights.
- Kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, center island, upgraded granite countertops, full backsplash.
- 2 Car attached garage with extra storage ceiling racks and upgraded epoxy coated floors
- Drive way parking space for 2 cars
- Tankless water heater
- Washer and dryer in laundry (included)
- Zen like backyard/patio with small fruit trees - Orange, Pomegranate, Lemon
- Good size front patio perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying sunlight.
- Residents have full access to community resort style amenities including 4 pools, clubhouse, basketball courts, lighted tennis courts, walking trails, BBQ grills and parks. All within walking distance.
- 5 min walk to elementary school, 5 min drive to Woodbury town center
- 5 min drive to Great Park
- 10 min drive to Irvine Spectrum and to I-5
- Only 15 miles from beautiful beaches (Newport, Laguna Beach)
- 2 min access to toll roads, 133, 241