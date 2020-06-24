141 Linda Vista

Amenities

WELCOME to this 4Beds 3Full Baths luxury Single family detached home located in the premium gated community Barcelona at Irvine Spectrum. This stunning Plan 2 model situated in a 2,466 SF corner lot, beautiful open floor plan with downstairs spacious one bedroom one full bath. Natural sunlight throughout the house all day. Open floor plan with living room connected to the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, highly upgraded island and kitchen backslash open to the dinning area with large walk-in pantry. Recessed LED lights throughout the house. Upstairs, 2 large secondary bedrooms sharing one spacious bathroom with dual sinks. Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom with soaking tub. Whole house air circulation system offering energy efficiency in summer. 24 hr gated. Short walking distances to Los Olivos shopping center and Irvine Spectrum. Minutes from I-405 & I-133 & I-5. Close to Laguna Beach. A must see home!