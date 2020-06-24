All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:45 PM

141 Linda Vista

141 Linda Vista · No Longer Available
Location

141 Linda Vista, Irvine, CA 92618

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
WELCOME to this 4Beds 3Full Baths luxury Single family detached home located in the premium gated community Barcelona at Irvine Spectrum. This stunning Plan 2 model situated in a 2,466 SF corner lot, beautiful open floor plan with downstairs spacious one bedroom one full bath. Natural sunlight throughout the house all day. Open floor plan with living room connected to the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, highly upgraded island and kitchen backslash open to the dinning area with large walk-in pantry. Recessed LED lights throughout the house. Upstairs, 2 large secondary bedrooms sharing one spacious bathroom with dual sinks. Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom with soaking tub. Whole house air circulation system offering energy efficiency in summer. 24 hr gated. Short walking distances to Los Olivos shopping center and Irvine Spectrum. Minutes from I-405 & I-133 & I-5. Close to Laguna Beach. A must see home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Linda Vista have any available units?
141 Linda Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 141 Linda Vista have?
Some of 141 Linda Vista's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Linda Vista currently offering any rent specials?
141 Linda Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Linda Vista pet-friendly?
No, 141 Linda Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 141 Linda Vista offer parking?
No, 141 Linda Vista does not offer parking.
Does 141 Linda Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Linda Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Linda Vista have a pool?
No, 141 Linda Vista does not have a pool.
Does 141 Linda Vista have accessible units?
No, 141 Linda Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Linda Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Linda Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Linda Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Linda Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
