139 Rose Arch

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage key fob access

Popular new home community Caserta Residence 1A at Cypress Village. Entry on ground level with living area on the second floor this home boasts a gourmet kitchen that includes Bosch stainless steel appliances with gas cook top, electric wall oven, built in microwave and dishwasher, Broan hood at cook top, granite at kitchen counters, backsplash and island. Beautiful wood floors in main living spaces, upgraded carpet in bedrooms, and upgraded tile in baths and laundry. Custom paint on interior walls complete the look. Soaring ceiling and lots of windows create a loft effect open to a covered deck. Spacious master bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet, dressing area with separate soaking tub, glass enclosed shower and separate commode. Secondary bedroom is adjacent to full bath. Additional features include privacy door at master bath, overhead outlets to accommodate your fixtures/fans at bedrooms and additional recessed lights at living room and keyless entry at garage. Close to Schools, shopping and dining, walk to great parks, pools and recreation.