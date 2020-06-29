All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 AM

139 Rose Arch

139 Rose Arch · No Longer Available
Location

139 Rose Arch, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
Popular new home community Caserta Residence 1A at Cypress Village. Entry on ground level with living area on the second floor this home boasts a gourmet kitchen that includes Bosch stainless steel appliances with gas cook top, electric wall oven, built in microwave and dishwasher, Broan hood at cook top, granite at kitchen counters, backsplash and island. Beautiful wood floors in main living spaces, upgraded carpet in bedrooms, and upgraded tile in baths and laundry. Custom paint on interior walls complete the look. Soaring ceiling and lots of windows create a loft effect open to a covered deck. Spacious master bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet, dressing area with separate soaking tub, glass enclosed shower and separate commode. Secondary bedroom is adjacent to full bath. Additional features include privacy door at master bath, overhead outlets to accommodate your fixtures/fans at bedrooms and additional recessed lights at living room and keyless entry at garage. Close to Schools, shopping and dining, walk to great parks, pools and recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Rose Arch have any available units?
139 Rose Arch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 139 Rose Arch have?
Some of 139 Rose Arch's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Rose Arch currently offering any rent specials?
139 Rose Arch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Rose Arch pet-friendly?
No, 139 Rose Arch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 139 Rose Arch offer parking?
Yes, 139 Rose Arch offers parking.
Does 139 Rose Arch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Rose Arch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Rose Arch have a pool?
Yes, 139 Rose Arch has a pool.
Does 139 Rose Arch have accessible units?
No, 139 Rose Arch does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Rose Arch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Rose Arch has units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Rose Arch have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Rose Arch does not have units with air conditioning.
