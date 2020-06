Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool playground clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool hot tub

Fully Furnished Model Home. Just steps away from Great Park Community including pool, spa, recreation rooms, parks and playgrounds. It is walking distance to the brand new K-8th Beacon Park school. This home features downstairs bedroom with full bathroom, study room and 3 bedrooms upstairs each with its own full bathroom. Professional upgrades throughout the house including landscaping. Leasing Term is negotiable. No Pet/Smoker and Good Credit a must.