Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1374 Scholarship

1374 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Location

1374 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Click this link for our new 3D Tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aCLvy27AnjN

Fantastic 1 bedroom condo in Irvine's Avenue One community. Lovely living room features breakfast bar and opens up to the balcony. Large bathroom with big soaking tub. Spacious bedroom with mirrored closet doors. Located at the amazing Avenue One property with tons of amenities including pool and jacuzzi, clubhouse, basketball courts, business center, and more. Close to the 405, 55, and 73. Within minutes of Irvine's business district or UCI.

To schedule a showing please contact Maria Arce at 714-795-7036 or maria@rpmcoast.com. Available for immediate move in with 12 month lease and $1850 deposit on approved credit. Sorry no pets. $49 application fee. $225 Move in/Move out inspection fee. All utilities. Renter's or tenant liability insurance required. For more information, please contact Property Manager, Richard at 714-899-2200 x 114 or richard@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at 714-899-2200 x104 or hendy@rpmcoast.com

Follow link to video tour.
https://youtu.be/6GUXGNLTUec

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1374 Scholarship have any available units?
1374 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1374 Scholarship have?
Some of 1374 Scholarship's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1374 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
1374 Scholarship isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1374 Scholarship pet-friendly?
Yes, 1374 Scholarship is pet friendly.
Does 1374 Scholarship offer parking?
No, 1374 Scholarship does not offer parking.
Does 1374 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1374 Scholarship does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1374 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 1374 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 1374 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 1374 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 1374 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
No, 1374 Scholarship does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1374 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 1374 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
