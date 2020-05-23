1374 Scholarship

Amenities

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aCLvy27AnjN



Fantastic 1 bedroom condo in Irvine's Avenue One community. Lovely living room features breakfast bar and opens up to the balcony. Large bathroom with big soaking tub. Spacious bedroom with mirrored closet doors. Located at the amazing Avenue One property with tons of amenities including pool and jacuzzi, clubhouse, basketball courts, business center, and more. Close to the 405, 55, and 73. Within minutes of Irvine's business district or UCI.



To schedule a showing please contact Maria Arce at 714-795-7036 or maria@rpmcoast.com. Available for immediate move in with 12 month lease and $1850 deposit on approved credit. Sorry no pets. $49 application fee. $225 Move in/Move out inspection fee. All utilities. Renter's or tenant liability insurance required. For more information, please contact Property Manager, Richard at 714-899-2200 x 114 or richard@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at 714-899-2200 x104 or hendy@rpmcoast.com



https://youtu.be/6GUXGNLTUec



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

