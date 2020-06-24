All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

137 Remington

137 Remington · No Longer Available
Location

137 Remington, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Irvine Condo - Property Id: 105572

Downstairs:
** Upgraded kitchen has brand new electric stove, double-door refrigerator, spacious cabinets and pantry closet, stainless dual sinks, dishwasher, garbage disposal.
** Dining room has six-light chandelier, slide open doors directly lead to private patio
** Full size stackable washer and dryer in separate laundry room with extra storage space
** Spacious, modern living room with bathroom downstairs; brand new drapery panels and horizontal blinds in all windows

Upstairs:
** Brand new carpeting in all bedrooms. Master bedroom has ceiling fan, walk-in closet and full bath. Second bedroom has bath en suite and mirrored closet doors.

Parking and Schools:
** 2 car parking: one covered carport right outside of the front door, another one car parking in a two-car garage. Uncovered street parking available for guests
** Enjoy the association pool and spa
** Great schools: Northwood Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School, Northwood High School
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105572
Property Id 105572

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4767769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Remington have any available units?
137 Remington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 137 Remington have?
Some of 137 Remington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Remington currently offering any rent specials?
137 Remington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Remington pet-friendly?
No, 137 Remington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 137 Remington offer parking?
Yes, 137 Remington offers parking.
Does 137 Remington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 Remington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Remington have a pool?
Yes, 137 Remington has a pool.
Does 137 Remington have accessible units?
No, 137 Remington does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Remington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 Remington has units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Remington have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 Remington does not have units with air conditioning.
