137 Remington

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Irvine Condo - Property Id: 105572



Downstairs:

** Upgraded kitchen has brand new electric stove, double-door refrigerator, spacious cabinets and pantry closet, stainless dual sinks, dishwasher, garbage disposal.

** Dining room has six-light chandelier, slide open doors directly lead to private patio

** Full size stackable washer and dryer in separate laundry room with extra storage space

** Spacious, modern living room with bathroom downstairs; brand new drapery panels and horizontal blinds in all windows



Upstairs:

** Brand new carpeting in all bedrooms. Master bedroom has ceiling fan, walk-in closet and full bath. Second bedroom has bath en suite and mirrored closet doors.



Parking and Schools:

** 2 car parking: one covered carport right outside of the front door, another one car parking in a two-car garage. Uncovered street parking available for guests

** Enjoy the association pool and spa

** Great schools: Northwood Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School, Northwood High School

No Pets Allowed



