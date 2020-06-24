137 Remington

Amenities
Downstairs:
** Upgraded kitchen has brand new electric stove, double-door refrigerator, spacious cabinets and pantry closet, stainless dual sinks, dishwasher, garbage disposal.
** Dining room has six-light chandelier, slide open doors directly lead to private patio
** Full size stackable washer and dryer in separate laundry room with extra storage space
** Spacious, modern living room with bathroom downstairs; brand new drapery panels and horizontal blinds in all windows
Upstairs:
** Brand new carpeting in all bedrooms. Master bedroom has ceiling fan, walk-in closet and full bath. Second bedroom has bath en suite and mirrored closet doors.
Parking and Schools:
** 2 car parking: one covered carport right outside of the front door, another one car parking in a two-car garage. Uncovered street parking available for guests
** Enjoy the association pool and spa
** Great schools: Northwood Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School, Northwood High School
