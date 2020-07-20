137 Linda Vista

Amenities
BRAND NEW, highly upgraded, detached home in Los Olivos's Barcelona community. Enjoy
California Great Room with panoramic doors
Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite slab countertops
Luxurious master suite with spacious walk-in closet
Master bath with freestanding tub and separate shower
Dramatic 10’ ceilings on first floor
Convenient loft
Energy efficient vinyl windows and water-efficient tankless water heaters
Lutron Home Automation System controls lights and temperature via iPhone, iPad, Apple watch or Android devices
Whole house fan makes air conditioning more efficient
Access to the state-of-the-art Irvine Pacific Design Center conveniently located in Woodbury Town Center