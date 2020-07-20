All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:53 AM

137 Linda Vista

137 Linda Vista · No Longer Available
Location

137 Linda Vista, Irvine, CA 92618

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW, highly upgraded, detached home in Los Olivos's Barcelona community. Enjoy
California Great Room with panoramic doors
Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite slab countertops
Luxurious master suite with spacious walk-in closet
Master bath with freestanding tub and separate shower
Dramatic 10’ ceilings on first floor
Convenient loft
Energy efficient vinyl windows and water-efficient tankless water heaters
Lutron Home Automation System controls lights and temperature via iPhone, iPad, Apple watch or Android devices
Whole house fan makes air conditioning more efficient
Access to the state-of-the-art Irvine Pacific Design Center conveniently located in Woodbury Town Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Linda Vista have any available units?
137 Linda Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 137 Linda Vista have?
Some of 137 Linda Vista's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Linda Vista currently offering any rent specials?
137 Linda Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Linda Vista pet-friendly?
No, 137 Linda Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 137 Linda Vista offer parking?
Yes, 137 Linda Vista offers parking.
Does 137 Linda Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Linda Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Linda Vista have a pool?
No, 137 Linda Vista does not have a pool.
Does 137 Linda Vista have accessible units?
No, 137 Linda Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Linda Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 Linda Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Linda Vista have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 137 Linda Vista has units with air conditioning.
