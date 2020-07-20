137 Linda Vista

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW, highly upgraded, detached home in Los Olivos's Barcelona community. Enjoy

California Great Room with panoramic doors

Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite slab countertops

Luxurious master suite with spacious walk-in closet

Master bath with freestanding tub and separate shower

Dramatic 10’ ceilings on first floor

Convenient loft

Energy efficient vinyl windows and water-efficient tankless water heaters

Lutron Home Automation System controls lights and temperature via iPhone, iPad, Apple watch or Android devices

Whole house fan makes air conditioning more efficient

Access to the state-of-the-art Irvine Pacific Design Center conveniently located in Woodbury Town Center