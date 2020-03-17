All apartments in Irvine
136 Vintage
136 Vintage

136 Vintage · No Longer Available
Location

136 Vintage, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Great 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Woodbury, Irvine - overlooks courtyard below with rooftop and mountain views from the master bedroom. Courtyard out the front door includes hardscaped pavers, outdoor fireplace and seating. Beautifully furnished throughout great room area open to a dining room and gourmet kitchen featuring granite counters, kitchen window sink, recessed lighting w dimmers, stainless steel appliances, pantry, and travertine style floors. Large master suite and walk in closet with organizers. Master bath with separate sinks, and separate shower tub. Neutral colors with lots of windows and natural light. Woodbury community includes parks, tree lined streets, clubhouse, fireplaces, BBQ areas, pool and spa with cabanas, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, basketball courts and more. Located within walking distance to award winning Irvine Unified Schools, also close to shopping, freeway access, parks and walking trails! Direct access 2 car garage and a driveway. Property is currently available fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Vintage have any available units?
136 Vintage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 136 Vintage have?
Some of 136 Vintage's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Vintage currently offering any rent specials?
136 Vintage isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Vintage pet-friendly?
No, 136 Vintage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 136 Vintage offer parking?
Yes, 136 Vintage does offer parking.
Does 136 Vintage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Vintage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Vintage have a pool?
Yes, 136 Vintage has a pool.
Does 136 Vintage have accessible units?
No, 136 Vintage does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Vintage have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Vintage does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Vintage have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Vintage does not have units with air conditioning.
