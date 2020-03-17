136 Vintage

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Great 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Woodbury, Irvine - overlooks courtyard below with rooftop and mountain views from the master bedroom. Courtyard out the front door includes hardscaped pavers, outdoor fireplace and seating. Beautifully furnished throughout great room area open to a dining room and gourmet kitchen featuring granite counters, kitchen window sink, recessed lighting w dimmers, stainless steel appliances, pantry, and travertine style floors. Large master suite and walk in closet with organizers. Master bath with separate sinks, and separate shower tub. Neutral colors with lots of windows and natural light. Woodbury community includes parks, tree lined streets, clubhouse, fireplaces, BBQ areas, pool and spa with cabanas, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, basketball courts and more. Located within walking distance to award winning Irvine Unified Schools, also close to shopping, freeway access, parks and walking trails! Direct access 2 car garage and a driveway. Property is currently available fully furnished.