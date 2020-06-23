Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful three story townhome with magnificent views!!! - With these gorgeous views, this beautiful three story townhome offers renters the sweet new home smell and feel with green and hi-tech features, in the highly desired Rowland at Beacon Park section of the Great Park Neighborhood. You will have a gourmet kitchen with gorgeous Ceasarstone countertops, beautiful cabinetry and GE Profile stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator. Featuring approximately 1,837 square feet, three bedrooms, and three and a half baths, with smart home system.



QUICK FACTS & FEATURES TO LOVE:

Sleek modern architecture

2 car attached garage

Fashionable appliances and fixtures

Caesarstone countertops

LED lighting

Built in USB ports

Oversized walk-in closet

Oversized walk-in shower in master suite

2 covered patios

Private terrace

Nexia Home Intelligence Home Automation System and smart phone controls

Community features including; tot lots, swimming pools, picnic areas, sports courts, and an Art House.



Being less than 10 miles from all types of spectacular shopping, CSU, and UC Irvine, and nestled between Laguna Beach and the Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park, its hard to imagine a better location.



This is the one! Unique opportunity to move into a brand new luxury home, with all the latest in design and technology. Enjoy superb living in a beautiful community packed with incredible amenities for all ages.



The Youtube video is from builder's site, it does not represent the actual property.



(RLNE3204170)