Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

136 Fixie

136 Fixie · No Longer Available
Location

136 Fixie, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful three story townhome with magnificent views!!! - With these gorgeous views, this beautiful three story townhome offers renters the sweet new home smell and feel with green and hi-tech features, in the highly desired Rowland at Beacon Park section of the Great Park Neighborhood. You will have a gourmet kitchen with gorgeous Ceasarstone countertops, beautiful cabinetry and GE Profile stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator. Featuring approximately 1,837 square feet, three bedrooms, and three and a half baths, with smart home system.

QUICK FACTS & FEATURES TO LOVE:
Sleek modern architecture
2 car attached garage
Fashionable appliances and fixtures
Caesarstone countertops
LED lighting
Built in USB ports
Oversized walk-in closet
Oversized walk-in shower in master suite
2 covered patios
Private terrace
Nexia Home Intelligence Home Automation System and smart phone controls
Community features including; tot lots, swimming pools, picnic areas, sports courts, and an Art House.

Being less than 10 miles from all types of spectacular shopping, CSU, and UC Irvine, and nestled between Laguna Beach and the Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park, its hard to imagine a better location.

This is the one! Unique opportunity to move into a brand new luxury home, with all the latest in design and technology. Enjoy superb living in a beautiful community packed with incredible amenities for all ages.

The Youtube video is from builder's site, it does not represent the actual property.

(RLNE3204170)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Fixie have any available units?
136 Fixie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 136 Fixie have?
Some of 136 Fixie's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Fixie currently offering any rent specials?
136 Fixie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Fixie pet-friendly?
No, 136 Fixie is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 136 Fixie offer parking?
Yes, 136 Fixie offers parking.
Does 136 Fixie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Fixie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Fixie have a pool?
Yes, 136 Fixie has a pool.
Does 136 Fixie have accessible units?
No, 136 Fixie does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Fixie have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Fixie does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Fixie have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Fixie does not have units with air conditioning.

