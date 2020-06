Amenities

new construction gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool new construction

Brand new home Plan 2- one bedroom plus den at Hudson of Central Park west is on market to rent. Specious, bright and light, on the third floor. 24 Access controlled community, offering safety and comfort for its residents. Centrally located by the Irvine business complex, easy access to I405 and i-5, Lady M dessert store, Ruth's Chris Steak House and many more high-end restaurants. HOA amenities are equipped with swimming pools, fitness centers, parks club house and so on.