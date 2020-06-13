134 Canvas

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Like NEW home in the spectacular Eastwood Village master-planned community! This beautiful unit has abundant natural lighting, high vaulted ceilings, and an open floor plan. The open concept kitchen is overlooking the living room with brand new SS appliances. Spacious master suite and second bedroom are on opposite sides of the home for more privacy. Bright LED lighting throughout and both bedrooms have reassessed light and walk-in closet. The entire unit is custom painted. New SAMSUNG Washer, dryer and LG refrigerator are included for your convenience, as well as the wood shutters. The cozy balcony/patio is perfect for a morning coffee or afternoon read! Brand new Tankless water heater and Carrier air conditioner. 2 Car Attached Garage with Direct Access. You have to see this beauty to get the feel of it's cozy and comfortable flow. Eastwood community offers all kinds of amenities, like the clubhouse, sport court, resort style pool, BBQ area, pet friendly park and elementary within walking distance! Easy access with toll road and freeways only minutes away. Top award-winning Irvine Unified School District.