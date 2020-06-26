All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 132 Confederation Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
132 Confederation Way
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

132 Confederation Way

132 Confederation Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

132 Confederation Way, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Are you looking for a single family home CLOSE TO GREAT SCHOOLS AND PARKS? Are you looking for a home with a nice size BACKYARD FOR KIDS TO PLAY, to ENTERTAIN GUESTS, or just to ENJOY AFTERNOON TEA or SUPPER? Are you looking for a home with a DOWNSTAIR BEDROOM? This newly painted home will give you all of the above (It is only about 1000 feet from the blue ribbon Myford Elementary School). In addition, this 4 BED 3 BATH home has a high ceiling (+9 feet), lighting dimmer switches to set the mood, smart home temperature control, living room ceiling speakers, elegant window casements, recessed lighting, white plantation shutters, and a bright and cheerful kitchen with deep-basin style sink, high-end ceiling fans that keep a cool breeze flowing throughout, and spacious walk-in closets in every bedroom. DON'T MISS IT. Rent includes washer, dryer and brand-new refrigerator. If you have your own, they can be removed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Confederation Way have any available units?
132 Confederation Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 132 Confederation Way have?
Some of 132 Confederation Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Confederation Way currently offering any rent specials?
132 Confederation Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Confederation Way pet-friendly?
No, 132 Confederation Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 132 Confederation Way offer parking?
No, 132 Confederation Way does not offer parking.
Does 132 Confederation Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 Confederation Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Confederation Way have a pool?
No, 132 Confederation Way does not have a pool.
Does 132 Confederation Way have accessible units?
No, 132 Confederation Way does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Confederation Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Confederation Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Confederation Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Confederation Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology