132 Confederation Way

Amenities
Are you looking for a single family home CLOSE TO GREAT SCHOOLS AND PARKS? Are you looking for a home with a nice size BACKYARD FOR KIDS TO PLAY, to ENTERTAIN GUESTS, or just to ENJOY AFTERNOON TEA or SUPPER? Are you looking for a home with a DOWNSTAIR BEDROOM? This newly painted home will give you all of the above (It is only about 1000 feet from the blue ribbon Myford Elementary School). In addition, this 4 BED 3 BATH home has a high ceiling (+9 feet), lighting dimmer switches to set the mood, smart home temperature control, living room ceiling speakers, elegant window casements, recessed lighting, white plantation shutters, and a bright and cheerful kitchen with deep-basin style sink, high-end ceiling fans that keep a cool breeze flowing throughout, and spacious walk-in closets in every bedroom. DON'T MISS IT. Rent includes washer, dryer and brand-new refrigerator. If you have your own, they can be removed.