All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 131 Iron Gate.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
131 Iron Gate
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:07 PM

131 Iron Gate

131 Iron Gate · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

131 Iron Gate, Irvine, CA 92618
Irvine Medical and Science Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
hot tub
Furnished!Better Than the Model!!! The Pearl of the Capri Collection Portifino residence 5,075SF, this jewel sits on an expansive premium 6,788 SF lot with one of the best panoramic views in Irvine! A welcoming entry and Grand Foyer features an elegant staircase, and custom stunning Chandelier. The large Living & Dining area open to the kitchen. The chef’s kitchen includes luxury brand Wolf appliances, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and double island with white quartzite tops. Upgraded dark cabinetry to the ceiling with see-through glass fronts. Contemporary style mosaic backsplash up to the ceiling. The kitchen leads to a dramatic and seamless transition to the outdoor lounge with a fireplace. Highly upgraded dual sets of pocket sliding doors lead to an outdoor swimming pool with Jacuzzi. Enjoy the secluded backyard with no one behind you! Note the well-appointed master suite upstairs with custom walk-in closet & spa-like master bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, lavish shower. Master bedroom opens to a deck with fireplaces, featuring stunning views -- perfect for a relaxing evening. Upstairs loft has built-in custom cabinetry and wine cooler. Four additional ensuites with highly upgraded bathrooms and spacious closets. Contemporary marble tile downstairs and wood floor upstairs. Amenities include a luxury clubhouse, large pool, a local park, tot lot and trails. Live in the award-winning University High School district close to the Irvine Spectrum,Laguna Beach, I-405,I-5,I-133.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Iron Gate have any available units?
131 Iron Gate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 131 Iron Gate have?
Some of 131 Iron Gate's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Iron Gate currently offering any rent specials?
131 Iron Gate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Iron Gate pet-friendly?
No, 131 Iron Gate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 131 Iron Gate offer parking?
No, 131 Iron Gate does not offer parking.
Does 131 Iron Gate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Iron Gate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Iron Gate have a pool?
Yes, 131 Iron Gate has a pool.
Does 131 Iron Gate have accessible units?
No, 131 Iron Gate does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Iron Gate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Iron Gate has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Iron Gate have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Iron Gate does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology