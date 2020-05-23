131 Iron Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool hot tub

Furnished!Better Than the Model!!! The Pearl of the Capri Collection Portifino residence 5,075SF, this jewel sits on an expansive premium 6,788 SF lot with one of the best panoramic views in Irvine! A welcoming entry and Grand Foyer features an elegant staircase, and custom stunning Chandelier. The large Living & Dining area open to the kitchen. The chef’s kitchen includes luxury brand Wolf appliances, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and double island with white quartzite tops. Upgraded dark cabinetry to the ceiling with see-through glass fronts. Contemporary style mosaic backsplash up to the ceiling. The kitchen leads to a dramatic and seamless transition to the outdoor lounge with a fireplace. Highly upgraded dual sets of pocket sliding doors lead to an outdoor swimming pool with Jacuzzi. Enjoy the secluded backyard with no one behind you! Note the well-appointed master suite upstairs with custom walk-in closet & spa-like master bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, lavish shower. Master bedroom opens to a deck with fireplaces, featuring stunning views -- perfect for a relaxing evening. Upstairs loft has built-in custom cabinetry and wine cooler. Four additional ensuites with highly upgraded bathrooms and spacious closets. Contemporary marble tile downstairs and wood floor upstairs. Amenities include a luxury clubhouse, large pool, a local park, tot lot and trails. Live in the award-winning University High School district close to the Irvine Spectrum,Laguna Beach, I-405,I-5,I-133.