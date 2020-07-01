130 Chantilly

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard parking pool tennis court volleyball court

A True Turnkey Property With An Incredibly Open And Spacious Floor Plan. Enter The Private Courtyard Entry To This Spacious Yet Cozy Home. All 3 Bedrooms Are Upstairs With 2 Baths And Downstairs Powder Room. Boasting High Ceilings, Upgraded Plantation

Shutters, Fresh paint, Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets, Recessed Lighting And Upgraded A/C. Highly Desired Family Floor Plan Located In One Of The Most Desirable Locations In Woodbury, On A Very Quiet Street And Within Walking Distance To The Elementary School, Several Parks And Shopping Center. Private Heated Pools And Spas, Cabanas, Club Rooms, Sand Volleyball Court, Basketball Court And Tennis Courts. Washer and Dryer are Included and Refrigerator Will Be Provided Upon Request. Harry! Won't Last! **ABSOLUTELY NO PETS**