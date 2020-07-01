All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 5 2020 at 4:58 AM

130 Chantilly

130 Chantilly · No Longer Available
Location

130 Chantilly, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
A True Turnkey Property With An Incredibly Open And Spacious Floor Plan. Enter The Private Courtyard Entry To This Spacious Yet Cozy Home. All 3 Bedrooms Are Upstairs With 2 Baths And Downstairs Powder Room. Boasting High Ceilings, Upgraded Plantation
Shutters, Fresh paint, Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets, Recessed Lighting And Upgraded A/C. Highly Desired Family Floor Plan Located In One Of The Most Desirable Locations In Woodbury, On A Very Quiet Street And Within Walking Distance To The Elementary School, Several Parks And Shopping Center. Private Heated Pools And Spas, Cabanas, Club Rooms, Sand Volleyball Court, Basketball Court And Tennis Courts. Washer and Dryer are Included and Refrigerator Will Be Provided Upon Request. Harry! Won't Last! **ABSOLUTELY NO PETS**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Chantilly have any available units?
130 Chantilly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 130 Chantilly have?
Some of 130 Chantilly's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Chantilly currently offering any rent specials?
130 Chantilly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Chantilly pet-friendly?
No, 130 Chantilly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 130 Chantilly offer parking?
Yes, 130 Chantilly offers parking.
Does 130 Chantilly have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 Chantilly offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Chantilly have a pool?
Yes, 130 Chantilly has a pool.
Does 130 Chantilly have accessible units?
No, 130 Chantilly does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Chantilly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Chantilly has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Chantilly have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 130 Chantilly has units with air conditioning.

