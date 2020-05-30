128 Island Coral

Amenities
This brand new end unit built in 2016 will impress you with its contemporary modern design: 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage. spacious secondary bedroom, large master suite with walk in closet, recessed lighting, individual laundry room, open staircase, upstairs powder room. Lots of builder upgrades include:
,
faux wood tiles/neutral colored carpet
a chefs gourmet kitchen upgraded kitchen cabinets
upgraded counter top in kitchen/master bath/power
wood shutter/window cover
upgraded garage floor/organizers
brand new stainless steel fridge/washer/dryer inculded
Extended bonus family room with 3 sides of ceiling-to-floor windows gives you a spacious, bright, warm feeling.
Professional contractor has been scheduled to work on the backyard and remaining window covers