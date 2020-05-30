128 Island Coral

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets carpet

This brand new end unit built in 2016 will impress you with its contemporary modern design: 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage. spacious secondary bedroom, large master suite with walk in closet, recessed lighting, individual laundry room, open staircase, upstairs powder room. Lots of builder upgrades include:

faux wood tiles/neutral colored carpet

a chefs gourmet kitchen upgraded kitchen cabinets

upgraded counter top in kitchen/master bath/power

wood shutter/window cover

upgraded garage floor/organizers

brand new stainless steel fridge/washer/dryer inculded

Extended bonus family room with 3 sides of ceiling-to-floor windows gives you a spacious, bright, warm feeling.

Professional contractor has been scheduled to work on the backyard and remaining window covers