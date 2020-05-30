All apartments in Irvine
128 Island Coral
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:25 AM

128 Island Coral

128 Island Coral · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

128 Island Coral, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
This brand new end unit built in 2016 will impress you with its contemporary modern design: 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage. spacious secondary bedroom, large master suite with walk in closet, recessed lighting, individual laundry room, open staircase, upstairs powder room. Lots of builder upgrades include:
,

faux wood tiles/neutral colored carpet
a chefs gourmet kitchen upgraded kitchen cabinets
upgraded counter top in kitchen/master bath/power
wood shutter/window cover
upgraded garage floor/organizers
brand new stainless steel fridge/washer/dryer inculded
Extended bonus family room with 3 sides of ceiling-to-floor windows gives you a spacious, bright, warm feeling.
Professional contractor has been scheduled to work on the backyard and remaining window covers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Island Coral have any available units?
128 Island Coral doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 128 Island Coral have?
Some of 128 Island Coral's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Island Coral currently offering any rent specials?
128 Island Coral is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Island Coral pet-friendly?
No, 128 Island Coral is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 128 Island Coral offer parking?
Yes, 128 Island Coral offers parking.
Does 128 Island Coral have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 Island Coral offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Island Coral have a pool?
No, 128 Island Coral does not have a pool.
Does 128 Island Coral have accessible units?
No, 128 Island Coral does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Island Coral have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Island Coral does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Island Coral have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Island Coral does not have units with air conditioning.
