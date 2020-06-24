All apartments in Irvine
127 Breakwater
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

127 Breakwater

127 Breakwater · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

127 Breakwater, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
new construction
Newly constructed townhouse home built in 2017 in Eastwood Village Neighborhood

This listing is for a private Master Bedroom with en suite bath, walk-in closet and shared living area, kitchen, laundry and garage.
Bedroom rented furnished or unfurnished.

Unit amenities include:
Furnished living area.
Private outdoor patio area.
Porcelain tile floor.
Stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and granite counter tops in kitchen.
Washer and Dryer
Television
Wifi
Monthly Cleaning Service
Downstairs ½ bathroom

Complex amenities:
Heated Junior Olympic Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi and BBQs. Access to multiple parks and walking paths.
Very safe and quiet neighborhood.

No smoking, no drugs, and no pets allowed.

Available March 1st.
One year lease required.
Rent is $2100 per month.
First months rent, $2100 deposit, application and credit check required.
Tenant is responsible for ½ of gas and electric.
Please contact for a showing.
Thanks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Breakwater have any available units?
127 Breakwater doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 127 Breakwater have?
Some of 127 Breakwater's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Breakwater currently offering any rent specials?
127 Breakwater is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Breakwater pet-friendly?
No, 127 Breakwater is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 127 Breakwater offer parking?
Yes, 127 Breakwater offers parking.
Does 127 Breakwater have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 Breakwater offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Breakwater have a pool?
Yes, 127 Breakwater has a pool.
Does 127 Breakwater have accessible units?
No, 127 Breakwater does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Breakwater have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Breakwater has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Breakwater have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 127 Breakwater has units with air conditioning.
