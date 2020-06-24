127 Breakwater

Amenities

Newly constructed townhouse home built in 2017 in Eastwood Village Neighborhood



This listing is for a private Master Bedroom with en suite bath, walk-in closet and shared living area, kitchen, laundry and garage.

Bedroom rented furnished or unfurnished.



Unit amenities include:

Furnished living area.

Private outdoor patio area.

Porcelain tile floor.

Stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and granite counter tops in kitchen.

Washer and Dryer

Television

Wifi

Monthly Cleaning Service

Downstairs ½ bathroom



Complex amenities:

Heated Junior Olympic Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi and BBQs. Access to multiple parks and walking paths.

Very safe and quiet neighborhood.



No smoking, no drugs, and no pets allowed.



Available March 1st.

One year lease required.

Rent is $2100 per month.

First months rent, $2100 deposit, application and credit check required.

Tenant is responsible for ½ of gas and electric.

Please contact for a showing.

Thanks.