123 Toretta

This brand new, detached home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms is located in the exclusive, gated community of Reserve at Orchard Hills. It is located on a corner lot with beautiful scenic view from master bedroom. This bright open floor connects with family room with dinning room and modern kitchen. The Gourmet kitchen has walk-in pantry, upgraded cabinetry, granite countertop with full tile back splash, stainless appliances and brand new refrigerator. It conveniently has one bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Stacking Glass Walls open up by flooding the room with natural light and fresh air. Second floor has one master suite and two more bedrooms. Master suite offers walk-in closets and master shower has upgraded dual vanities, walk-in shower with a beautiful bathtub. Lot of storage in the house. This home is within walking distance of the beautiful resort-style community clubhouse and playground. Close to shopping and dining with easy access to the freeway. Located in an award-winning school district. New washer and dryer are included. This house is a must see!