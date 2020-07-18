All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

123 Toretta

123 Toretta · (917) 957-3086
Location

123 Toretta, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2227 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
new construction
This brand new, detached home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms is located in the exclusive, gated community of Reserve at Orchard Hills. It is located on a corner lot with beautiful scenic view from master bedroom. This bright open floor connects with family room with dinning room and modern kitchen. The Gourmet kitchen has walk-in pantry, upgraded cabinetry, granite countertop with full tile back splash, stainless appliances and brand new refrigerator. It conveniently has one bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Stacking Glass Walls open up by flooding the room with natural light and fresh air. Second floor has one master suite and two more bedrooms. Master suite offers walk-in closets and master shower has upgraded dual vanities, walk-in shower with a beautiful bathtub. Lot of storage in the house. This home is within walking distance of the beautiful resort-style community clubhouse and playground. Close to shopping and dining with easy access to the freeway. Located in an award-winning school district. New washer and dryer are included. This house is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Toretta have any available units?
123 Toretta has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 123 Toretta have?
Some of 123 Toretta's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Toretta currently offering any rent specials?
123 Toretta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Toretta pet-friendly?
No, 123 Toretta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 123 Toretta offer parking?
No, 123 Toretta does not offer parking.
Does 123 Toretta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Toretta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Toretta have a pool?
No, 123 Toretta does not have a pool.
Does 123 Toretta have accessible units?
No, 123 Toretta does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Toretta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Toretta has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Toretta have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Toretta does not have units with air conditioning.
