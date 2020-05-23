All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:04 AM

123 Quiet Grove

123 Quiet Grove · No Longer Available
Location

123 Quiet Grove, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer detached home in Portola Spring's Silverleaf featuring three full bedrooms plus upper level bonus room, 2.5 baths, direct access two car garage and low-maintenance side yards! This popular Great Room floor plan boasts a spacious kitchen with upgraded backsplash, center island and stainless steel appliances open to dining and living space! Designer paint throughout. A private master bedroom suite features dual sink vanity with custom backsplash and a Spacious walk-in closet! Enjoy resort-style amenities and Irvine award-winning schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Quiet Grove have any available units?
123 Quiet Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 123 Quiet Grove have?
Some of 123 Quiet Grove's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Quiet Grove currently offering any rent specials?
123 Quiet Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Quiet Grove pet-friendly?
No, 123 Quiet Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 123 Quiet Grove offer parking?
Yes, 123 Quiet Grove offers parking.
Does 123 Quiet Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Quiet Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Quiet Grove have a pool?
No, 123 Quiet Grove does not have a pool.
Does 123 Quiet Grove have accessible units?
No, 123 Quiet Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Quiet Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Quiet Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Quiet Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Quiet Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
