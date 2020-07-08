All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 122 Desert Bloom.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
122 Desert Bloom
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

122 Desert Bloom

122 Desert Bloom · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

122 Desert Bloom, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful single family house, 4 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Spacious floor plan, open kitchen and family room. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, recessed lighting. 1st floor offers a master suite and an additional room which can be used as the 4th bedroom. Built in solar panels. Amenities including Barbecue, Clubhouse, Hiking Trails, Outdoor Cooking Area, Picnic Area, Playground, Pool, Sport Court, Tennis Court(s). Located within a network of freeways, restaurants and shopping, as well as the award-winning Irvine school district. Must see! Furnitures negotiable. Available 8/28/19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Desert Bloom have any available units?
122 Desert Bloom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 122 Desert Bloom have?
Some of 122 Desert Bloom's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Desert Bloom currently offering any rent specials?
122 Desert Bloom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Desert Bloom pet-friendly?
No, 122 Desert Bloom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 122 Desert Bloom offer parking?
Yes, 122 Desert Bloom offers parking.
Does 122 Desert Bloom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Desert Bloom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Desert Bloom have a pool?
Yes, 122 Desert Bloom has a pool.
Does 122 Desert Bloom have accessible units?
No, 122 Desert Bloom does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Desert Bloom have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Desert Bloom does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Desert Bloom have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Desert Bloom does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology