122 Desert Bloom

Beautiful single family house, 4 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Spacious floor plan, open kitchen and family room. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, recessed lighting. 1st floor offers a master suite and an additional room which can be used as the 4th bedroom. Built in solar panels. Amenities including Barbecue, Clubhouse, Hiking Trails, Outdoor Cooking Area, Picnic Area, Playground, Pool, Sport Court, Tennis Court(s). Located within a network of freeways, restaurants and shopping, as well as the award-winning Irvine school district. Must see! Furnitures negotiable. Available 8/28/19