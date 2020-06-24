Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly new construction garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub new construction tennis court

Brand New Home in the Guard-gated luxury community of Altair, surrounded by the rolling hillsides and panoramic vistas. This stunning three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home boasts an open-concept layout throughout the main living area where the kitchen, living and dining area effortlessly connect. Gorgeous outdoor living spaces such as the covered porch, downstairs patio, and the open-roof deck are perfect for enjoying Southern California’s warm climate. Each Bedroom features its own bathroom and walk-in closet. Resort-style community amenities include a clubhouse, 3 pools, spa, covered cabanas, outdoor fireplace, BBQ grill and eating areas, tot lots, tennis and bocce ball courts. Conveniently located near Irvine Spectrum, Fashion Island, John Wayne Airport, and freeway/tollroads. Pet friendly!