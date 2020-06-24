All apartments in Irvine
121 Spanish Lace

Location

121 Spanish Lace, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This is 3 Bedroom 3 Full Baths town home with largest yard , located in a well know Woodbury community , nestled on a premium cul-de sac parcel facing a majestic eucalyptus tree line greenbelt with expansive park view, one bedroom with one bathroom at first floor , Generous family room with cozy fireplace open to large Dining room and French door to courtyard , patio side kitchen offers granite counters and stainless appliances , upstairs laundry ,sizeable third bedroom and separate loft for a home office , the Woodbury community have many amenities to enjoy , club house , high end swimming pool spa ,tennis court, baseball field , basketball ,hiking trail ,park and more.....walking distance to school and shopping center, new painting inside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Spanish Lace have any available units?
121 Spanish Lace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 121 Spanish Lace have?
Some of 121 Spanish Lace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Spanish Lace currently offering any rent specials?
121 Spanish Lace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Spanish Lace pet-friendly?
No, 121 Spanish Lace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 121 Spanish Lace offer parking?
No, 121 Spanish Lace does not offer parking.
Does 121 Spanish Lace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Spanish Lace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Spanish Lace have a pool?
Yes, 121 Spanish Lace has a pool.
Does 121 Spanish Lace have accessible units?
No, 121 Spanish Lace does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Spanish Lace have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Spanish Lace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Spanish Lace have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Spanish Lace does not have units with air conditioning.

