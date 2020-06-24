121 Spanish Lace

Amenities

This is 3 Bedroom 3 Full Baths town home with largest yard , located in a well know Woodbury community , nestled on a premium cul-de sac parcel facing a majestic eucalyptus tree line greenbelt with expansive park view, one bedroom with one bathroom at first floor , Generous family room with cozy fireplace open to large Dining room and French door to courtyard , patio side kitchen offers granite counters and stainless appliances , upstairs laundry ,sizeable third bedroom and separate loft for a home office , the Woodbury community have many amenities to enjoy , club house , high end swimming pool spa ,tennis court, baseball field , basketball ,hiking trail ,park and more.....walking distance to school and shopping center, new painting inside.