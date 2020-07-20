121 Bumblebee

Amenities

Spectacular Newer Single Family Detached Home in the Beachwood Community of the Fabulous Pavilion Park! Upgrades Galore! On the Main Level, you will find a Fantastic Great Room, a beautiful White Kitchen with GE Monogram Stainless-Steel Appliances, Large Island, Granite Counter, and a huge Pantry. You will also find a Bedroom with adjacent Full Bathroom on your right. On the First Floor still, you will also find a wonderful Private Suite with a private entrance that is great for guests or in-laws. This Private Suite offers a Living Room that has a beautiful Kitchenette, its Own Laundry, a Bedroom and a Full Bath. On the Second Floor, you will find the Main Laundry Room with a Sink; a Computer Niche, Huge Master Suite with Dual Vanity, His-And-Hers Walk-In Closets, Separate Shower and Bath Tub; and a Fourth Bedroom with its own Bathroom. You have a Peek-A-Boo View of the hills and Mountains from the Two Upstairs Bedrooms. This Magnificent Home sits on a corner lot so it is very Bright. The Spectacular Backyard includes Fireplace as a focal point, built-in BBQ, Planters, Trees and Shrubs (See Pictures). Gardening Service is Included! No Pets are Allowed - Sorry! Available as of February 3rd.