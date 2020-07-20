All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:05 AM

121 Bumblebee

121 Bumblebee · No Longer Available
Location

121 Bumblebee, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
new construction
Spectacular Newer Single Family Detached Home in the Beachwood Community of the Fabulous Pavilion Park! Upgrades Galore! On the Main Level, you will find a Fantastic Great Room, a beautiful White Kitchen with GE Monogram Stainless-Steel Appliances, Large Island, Granite Counter, and a huge Pantry. You will also find a Bedroom with adjacent Full Bathroom on your right. On the First Floor still, you will also find a wonderful Private Suite with a private entrance that is great for guests or in-laws. This Private Suite offers a Living Room that has a beautiful Kitchenette, its Own Laundry, a Bedroom and a Full Bath. On the Second Floor, you will find the Main Laundry Room with a Sink; a Computer Niche, Huge Master Suite with Dual Vanity, His-And-Hers Walk-In Closets, Separate Shower and Bath Tub; and a Fourth Bedroom with its own Bathroom. You have a Peek-A-Boo View of the hills and Mountains from the Two Upstairs Bedrooms. This Magnificent Home sits on a corner lot so it is very Bright. The Spectacular Backyard includes Fireplace as a focal point, built-in BBQ, Planters, Trees and Shrubs (See Pictures). Gardening Service is Included! No Pets are Allowed - Sorry! Available as of February 3rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Bumblebee have any available units?
121 Bumblebee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 121 Bumblebee have?
Some of 121 Bumblebee's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Bumblebee currently offering any rent specials?
121 Bumblebee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Bumblebee pet-friendly?
No, 121 Bumblebee is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 121 Bumblebee offer parking?
Yes, 121 Bumblebee offers parking.
Does 121 Bumblebee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Bumblebee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Bumblebee have a pool?
No, 121 Bumblebee does not have a pool.
Does 121 Bumblebee have accessible units?
No, 121 Bumblebee does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Bumblebee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Bumblebee has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Bumblebee have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Bumblebee does not have units with air conditioning.
