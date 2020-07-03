All apartments in Irvine
120 Spanish Lace
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

120 Spanish Lace

120 Spanish Lace · (714) 717-2232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

120 Spanish Lace, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2429 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
In this near model perfect home you'll find a beautiful entrance leading to an open light and bright living room with upgraded
travertine flooring , built in media niche and surround sound system. Formal dining room with French doors opens to a private
patio. Modern Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, a large island, solid granite counter tops, upgraded appliances. This popular floor
plan has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with designer carpet and main level bedroom and bath. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms 2
bathrooms. Enormous master suite boasts dual sinks, large oval tub, and a huge walk- in closet. Clean home owner never had
pets or smoked in this home: Ideally located just steps away from community amenities and nationally recognized schools, yet not
to close to hear of soccer and baseball fields: Enjoy the exclusive Woodbury community known for their vast amenities, i.e., 10-
acre park with tennis, baseball, basketball, pools, tot lots and much more. Washer,Dryer,Refrigerator are included. Some
furniture may be included. Please check youtube for more info: http://tour.circlepix.com/home/UMFJVV

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Spanish Lace have any available units?
120 Spanish Lace has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 Spanish Lace have?
Some of 120 Spanish Lace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Spanish Lace currently offering any rent specials?
120 Spanish Lace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Spanish Lace pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Spanish Lace is pet friendly.
Does 120 Spanish Lace offer parking?
No, 120 Spanish Lace does not offer parking.
Does 120 Spanish Lace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Spanish Lace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Spanish Lace have a pool?
Yes, 120 Spanish Lace has a pool.
Does 120 Spanish Lace have accessible units?
No, 120 Spanish Lace does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Spanish Lace have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Spanish Lace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Spanish Lace have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Spanish Lace does not have units with air conditioning.
