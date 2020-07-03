120 Spanish Lace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground pool tennis court

In this near model perfect home you'll find a beautiful entrance leading to an open light and bright living room with upgraded

travertine flooring , built in media niche and surround sound system. Formal dining room with French doors opens to a private

patio. Modern Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, a large island, solid granite counter tops, upgraded appliances. This popular floor

plan has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with designer carpet and main level bedroom and bath. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms 2

bathrooms. Enormous master suite boasts dual sinks, large oval tub, and a huge walk- in closet. Clean home owner never had

pets or smoked in this home: Ideally located just steps away from community amenities and nationally recognized schools, yet not

to close to hear of soccer and baseball fields: Enjoy the exclusive Woodbury community known for their vast amenities, i.e., 10-

acre park with tennis, baseball, basketball, pools, tot lots and much more. Washer,Dryer,Refrigerator are included. Some

furniture may be included. Please check youtube for more info: http://tour.circlepix.com/home/UMFJVV