All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 120 Ritual.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
120 Ritual
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:07 AM

120 Ritual

120 Ritual · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

120 Ritual, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
BRAND NEW HOME WITH VIEWS IN THE PRIVATE PORTOLA SPRINGS!!! CUSTOM UPGRADES and BRAND NEW LANDSCAPING!!! This beautiful new home features 4 bedrooms, (1 master suite and 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms), kitchen with custom island, backsplash, and state of the art stainless steel appliances. The floor in this home is completely upgraded. The downstairs features a formal dining room, living room, and bedroom with en-suite bathroom. The upstairs has a separate loft with views of the city, park, and hills. The upstairs also has three more bedrooms and bathrooms. The master suite features his and her sinks, a massive walk in closet, glass shower, and makeup table. This home is located close to brand new parks, pools, modern playgrounds, basketball courts, hiking trails, and much more! This home is near Woodbury Town Center, the toll road, the 5 freeway, Irvine Spectrum, and much more! Come see this home today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Ritual have any available units?
120 Ritual doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 120 Ritual have?
Some of 120 Ritual's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Ritual currently offering any rent specials?
120 Ritual is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Ritual pet-friendly?
No, 120 Ritual is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 120 Ritual offer parking?
No, 120 Ritual does not offer parking.
Does 120 Ritual have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Ritual does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Ritual have a pool?
Yes, 120 Ritual has a pool.
Does 120 Ritual have accessible units?
No, 120 Ritual does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Ritual have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Ritual does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Ritual have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Ritual does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology