120 Ritual

recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool

BRAND NEW HOME WITH VIEWS IN THE PRIVATE PORTOLA SPRINGS!!! CUSTOM UPGRADES and BRAND NEW LANDSCAPING!!! This beautiful new home features 4 bedrooms, (1 master suite and 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms), kitchen with custom island, backsplash, and state of the art stainless steel appliances. The floor in this home is completely upgraded. The downstairs features a formal dining room, living room, and bedroom with en-suite bathroom. The upstairs has a separate loft with views of the city, park, and hills. The upstairs also has three more bedrooms and bathrooms. The master suite features his and her sinks, a massive walk in closet, glass shower, and makeup table. This home is located close to brand new parks, pools, modern playgrounds, basketball courts, hiking trails, and much more! This home is near Woodbury Town Center, the toll road, the 5 freeway, Irvine Spectrum, and much more! Come see this home today!!!