120 Churchill

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home! Newly remodeled with all hard floor through out. Super clean. All bedrooms upstairs. Granite counter top, custom tile back splash & center island with stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Master bath with spacious walk in closet. Private backyard with patio cover perfect for family entertaining. Enjoy the beautiful and quiet Stonegate community with resort lifestyle swimming pools, SPAs, tennis court, and parks. Award winning Stonegate Elementary, Jeffrey Trail Middle and Northwood High. Washer, dryer & refrigerator included. Small pets ok. Available now!