All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 120 Churchill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
120 Churchill
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

120 Churchill

120 Churchill · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

120 Churchill, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home! Newly remodeled with all hard floor through out. Super clean. All bedrooms upstairs. Granite counter top, custom tile back splash & center island with stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Master bath with spacious walk in closet. Private backyard with patio cover perfect for family entertaining. Enjoy the beautiful and quiet Stonegate community with resort lifestyle swimming pools, SPAs, tennis court, and parks. Award winning Stonegate Elementary, Jeffrey Trail Middle and Northwood High. Washer, dryer & refrigerator included. Small pets ok. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Churchill have any available units?
120 Churchill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 120 Churchill have?
Some of 120 Churchill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Churchill currently offering any rent specials?
120 Churchill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Churchill pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Churchill is pet friendly.
Does 120 Churchill offer parking?
No, 120 Churchill does not offer parking.
Does 120 Churchill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Churchill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Churchill have a pool?
Yes, 120 Churchill has a pool.
Does 120 Churchill have accessible units?
No, 120 Churchill does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Churchill have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Churchill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Churchill have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Churchill does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology