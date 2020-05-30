120 Barrington

Amenities

on-site laundry stainless steel walk in closets business center courtyard bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center courtyard on-site laundry

"Trellis Court" plan 3 DETACHED townhouse. Sleek, stylish and functional floor plan with high ceiling that offers four bedrooms plus loft, comfortable living spaces, and open volume ceilings. Convenient first floor private bedroom with en-suite bath. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliance featuring a 30" five burner cooktop, built-in oven and dishwater. Luxurious mater suite with walk-in closet, dual vanity, separate bathtub and stall shower. Nicely designed multi purpose loft upstairs. Laundry room conveniently located upstairs with upper cabinets. Private and charming courtyard adjacent to the living room for family entertaining. Close to the community’s robust recreation and access to highly rated Irvine Unified Schools. Close to major shopping, entertainment and business centers; centrally located and I-5, I-405, I-133 and I-241 are all closed by. Perfect So-cal living awaits for you!