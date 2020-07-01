12 Silkgrass

Amenities

Completely REMODELED condo steps away from the Woodbridge lake, nestled in the tree-lined community in the center of Irvine. 1 BEDROOM & FULL bath downstairs. Huge living room with soaring ceilings. Large kitchen includes soft close cabinets, 6 gas burner range with water pot filler, quartz countertops, extra-wide oven, and walk-in pantry. Upstairs master suite with remodeled gorgeous bathroom with seamless glass shower, rain head shower, custom separate bathtub, mirrors with built in lighting. A loft space great for home-office or homework area. Resort-style Woodbridge community amenities include 2 lakes w/sand beach lagoons, boating & fishing, 20 pools, 20+ tennis courts, playgrounds, parks.