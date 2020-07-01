All apartments in Irvine
12 Silkgrass
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:22 AM

12 Silkgrass

12 Silkgrass · No Longer Available
Location

12 Silkgrass, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Completely REMODELED condo steps away from the Woodbridge lake, nestled in the tree-lined community in the center of Irvine. 1 BEDROOM & FULL bath downstairs. Huge living room with soaring ceilings. Large kitchen includes soft close cabinets, 6 gas burner range with water pot filler, quartz countertops, extra-wide oven, and walk-in pantry. Upstairs master suite with remodeled gorgeous bathroom with seamless glass shower, rain head shower, custom separate bathtub, mirrors with built in lighting. A loft space great for home-office or homework area. Resort-style Woodbridge community amenities include 2 lakes w/sand beach lagoons, boating & fishing, 20 pools, 20+ tennis courts, playgrounds, parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Silkgrass have any available units?
12 Silkgrass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 12 Silkgrass have?
Some of 12 Silkgrass's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Silkgrass currently offering any rent specials?
12 Silkgrass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Silkgrass pet-friendly?
No, 12 Silkgrass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 12 Silkgrass offer parking?
Yes, 12 Silkgrass offers parking.
Does 12 Silkgrass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Silkgrass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Silkgrass have a pool?
Yes, 12 Silkgrass has a pool.
Does 12 Silkgrass have accessible units?
No, 12 Silkgrass does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Silkgrass have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Silkgrass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Silkgrass have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Silkgrass does not have units with air conditioning.

